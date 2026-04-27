Trump Confronted on WHCD Shooting Being ‘Staged’

President Donald Trump has been confronted by online claims that the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was “staged.”

Trump, 79, hit the floor and crawled out of Saturday night’s event surrounded by Secret Service agents. A manifesto by suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was sent to his family moments before shots were fired.

However, shortly after the security breach, social media erupted with conspiracy theories that the shooting was part of a plot to distract from Trump’s disastrous war in Iran, his falling popularity, or to justify his contentious vanity ballroom after court appeals.

Donald Trump spoke about conspiracy theories on '60 Minutes.' screen grab

By midday Sunday, data from TweetBinder indicated that the term “staged” appeared in more than 300,000 X posts.

In bonus footage from an extended Sunday evening interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell, Trump was asked about the growing theories, from the “left and the right” that the shooting was “staged” or that it “didn’t happen.”

The president said he had not heard any of the theories until O’Donnell asked him.

“I think they’re more sick than they are con people,” Trump said of conspiracy theorists. “But there’s a lot of con in there too.”

“I haven’t heard that last night didn’t happen... usually takes a little bit longer. Usually, they wait about two or three months to start saying that.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other top Trump officials were present at the event. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

O’Donnell also mentioned previous Trump-related conspiracy theories, including that the attempt on his life during a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, “didn’t happen.”

The president’s ear was grazed by a bullet, and the suspected gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands with the Trumps at Saturday's dinner. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Trump added more conspiracies to the list, suggesting some believe Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel “didn’t happen” and that “World War II didn’t happen and the Holocaust didn’t happen, and many things didn’t happen.”

O’Donnell pressed Trump further, asking if he knew where the rumors that the shooting at the Washington Hilton hotel was staged were “coming from.”

“I think that’d be a tough one,” Trump said of believing the event was faked. “I think that would be a tough sell.”

The president is no stranger to promoting conspiracy theories, from his repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged to suggesting Michelle Obama used President Joe Biden’s autopen to issue pardons in his final days in office.

Trump has also called the Epstein files a “Democrat hoax” and a criminal conspiracy designed to damage him.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino jumps over a chair after gunfire erupts at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During the 60 Minutes interview, O’Donnell presented Trump with excerpts from Allen’s manifesto, where he stated he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” the president replied. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

“Oh, do you think he was referring to you?” O’Donnell asked, before Trump continued.