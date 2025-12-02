Donald Trump has gone on a relentless Truth Social posting spree that is unhinged even by his standards.

The 79-year-old spent Monday evening posting almost non-stop on his social media account, including regularly doubling up through what seemed to be an automatic quote-tweet of the post that immediately preceded the last, clogging his feed.

Incredibly, Trump posted over 160 times between 7:09 p.m. ET and 11:57 p.m. ET, with most posts shared twice. At one point the president was firing off more than a post a minute.

Most of the posts involved sharing MAGA-friendly content from right-wing sources including Fox News, YouTuber Benny Johnson, and broadcasters Scott Jennings and Alex Jones.

Donald Trump shares Alex Jones' post on Truth Social. Truth Social

The video Trump shared by conspiracy theorist Jones was a clip from his InfoWars program with the bizarre caption: “Michelle Obama may have used Biden’s autopen in the final days of his disastrous administration to pardon key individuals.”

As part of his perpetual string of posts, Trump shared videos targeting his usual list of enemies: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former FBI chief James Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff.

One video Trump shared was headed ‘Make Christmas Great Again’ and included footage of his acting role alongside Macaulay Culkin in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, while he broke up his clips of his enemies with one dedicated to his wife Melania.

Before he went on his run of sharing other people’s content, Trump did fire off a few angry posts from his own hand.

Trump continued his attack on Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former Navy captain and NASA astronaut whom the president called a “traitor” after he appeared with fellow Democratic lawmakers in a video reminding members of the Armed Forces and intelligence community they had a constitutional duty to refuse illegal orders.

Donald Trump goes on a Truth Social posting spree. Truth Social

Trump called them the “Seditious Six” and even posted that the lawmakers had committed “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

On Monday, Trump ranted, “Mark Kelly and the group of Unpatriotic Politicians were WRONG to do what they did, and they know it!”

He added, “I hope the people looking at them are not duped into thinking that it’s OK to openly and freely get others to disobey the President of the United States!”

Donald Trump goes on a Truth Social posting spree. Truth Social

Trump shared videos of himself explaining his concept of “reverse migration,” which he launched after plotting an immigration blitz in the wake of the fatal Washington D.C. shooting last week in which the sole suspect is an Afghan national.

The president also proudly shared the Thanksgiving video of him calling a female reporter “stupid” after she questioned him on when the Afghan suspect had been granted asylum in the U.S.

Trump also lent his support for the push to release Tina Peters, a former Republican clerk from Colorado who was found guilty last year for her role in a scheme that aimed to prove Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud in 2020.

She is serving a nine-year sentence in Colorado. While Trump has pardoned other allies, only Colorado’s Democratic governor has the power to pardon Peters.

During his Monday night spree, Trump posted “Colorado, FREE TINA PETERS, NOW.”

Donald Trump goes on a Truth Social posting spree. Truth Social

Earlier in the evening, he was watching Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, posting that the guest, former U.S. Army Special Forces member Jim Hanson, had done a “great job” discussing Trump’s “WAR AGAINST DRUGS!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on the spree.