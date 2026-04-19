Trump Walloped by Fresh Polling Blow

Donald Trump’s poll numbers have plunged to their lowest point of his second term, a brutal new poll has revealed.

The NBC News poll, conducted between March 30 and April 13, found Americans are particularly concerned about the economy, the continuing war in Iran, and how the president is handling these issues.

With an approval rating of just 37 percent, Trump’s already dwindling popularity has dropped 10 points since last June.

Overall, 63 percent of adults said they disapprove of the president’s performance, with 50 percent strongly disapproving.

Embarrassing new poll low for President Donald Trump. NBC NEWS

That puts Trump’s job rating at its lowest point so far in his second term, not where any president would want to be with the midterms looming.

Just 33 percent of people approved of the president’s handling of the Iran war, and less than half of those people strongly approved. A striking contrast to the 54 percent who strongly disapproved.

Support for his handling of inflation and the cost of living was even worse, with only 32 percent of adults approving, an eight-point drop since April 2025.

Trump is also losing ground among Republicans. 83 percent of Republicans continued to rate Trump positively, down 4 points from earlier in the year. But the share of Republicans who strongly approve of Trump dropped 6 points, to 52 percent.

52 percent is also the share of adults who think Trump “tells the truth less often” than other people.

In April last year, when his approval rating was at 45 percent, the president lashed out at “fake” polls in a rant on Truth Social.

“These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse,” the president claimed.

And earlier this month, he lashed out at Fox News’ token liberal, Jessica Tarlov, for discussing his approval rating.

“She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring,” he said.

Trump’s approval rating has been lower—in his first term it hit just 29 percent following the January 6th riots of 2021.

The only presidents to have worse approval ratings than that—in the era of modern polling—are Jimmy Carter (28 percent), Richard Nixon (23 percent), Harry Truman (22 percent) and George W. Bush (19 percent).

Barack Obama’s lowest approval rating was 37 percent, and Joe Biden’s was 31 percent.