Trump Berates ‘Least Attractive’ Democratic Female TV Star

President Donald Trump took aim at Fox News’ token liberal in a scathing social media post.

Shortly after Thursday’s episode of The Five concluded, the 79-year-old published an insulting rant aimed at the show’s only liberal panelist, Jessica Tarlov.

As the panelists discussed the president’s relative unpopularity, Tarlov noted that he currently has a 35 percent approval rating in most polls.

Trump lashed out at Jessica Tarlov for mentioning his historically low approval rating on air. Fox News

Incensed by this dose of reality, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov. Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!‘”

“Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE,” he continued. “She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring.”

CNN reported that Trump’s approval rating was holding steady at 35 percent on Apr. 2, while his approval rating on the economy was sitting even lower at 31 percent, with roughly two-thirds of Americans feeling that his policies have made economic conditions worse.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“GET HER OFF THE AIR, SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY!” Trump added, before taking a swipe at other conservative commentators he is currently unhappy with for criticizing his actions in Iran.

“I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed!”

Tarlov responded in a social media post of her own later in the evening, using the opportunity to promote her upcoming book.

“Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake - Trump really is that unpopular,” she wrote before adding, “And you can pre order my book I Disagree as of today!!”

Jessica Tarlov/X