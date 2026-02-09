Trump Launches Another Unhinged Attack on Female Reporter

Donald Trump has launched an angry tirade on yet another female reporter, accusing her of having a “very bad attitude” after she asked about his immigration crackdown.

Days after lashing out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for not smiling enough, the president blasted a Washington Post reporter as she began asking him about how some in his MAGA base viewed his signature election policy.

The president hit out at a reporter for asking about his immigration policies. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The attack took place on board Air Force One en route from Washington D.C. to Miami Friday, when reporter Natalie Allison asked: “Mr. President, a number of people in the MAGA base say they aren’t satisfied with the administration just focusing on deporting violent criminals…”

Trump immediately interjected, demanding to know, “Who are you with?”

When Allison said she was with the Washington Post, Trump replied: “Well, you’re having a hard time getting readers. Washington Post is doing very poorly. Go ahead. You have a very bad attitude.”

Washington Post employees rally outside the Washington Post office building in Washington, DC, on Feburary 5, 2026. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

The comment came as the Post was reeling from sweeping job cuts announced last week by billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.

The mass layoffs represent about one-third of the organizations entire staff, with the storied publication decimating its sports, local news and international coverage.

It also took place days after Trump’s attack on Collins, who he called “the worst reporter” while she attempted to ask him about files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” he added. “I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth.”

But the rebuke of Collins wasn’t the first time that Trump, who has a history of making extremely personal attacks on female journalists, hit out at someone for asking about the Epstein files.

In November, not long after he described Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey as a “piggy” during a clash onboard Air Force One, the 79-year-old president also lashed out ABC White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, accusing her network of “being one of the perpetrators” of the so-called “Democratic hoax” into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, right, looks on during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I’ll tell you something. I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong,” a visibly angry Trump said at the time.

“You’re a radical left network,” he added. “But I think the way you ask the question, with the anger and the meanness, is terrible. You go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

Both the Epstein files and immigration policy have been ongoing sore points for the administration, after Trump came to office promising to tackle both.

In terms of the files, Trump previous promised full transparency to his MAGA base but has since described the issue as a hoax and last week suggested the country should “move on” from wanting to know what was in them.

And in terms of immigration policy, polls show Americans are souring on ICE’s tactics, and even Trump’s own base is showing signs of erosion as the midterms loom.

However, in response to the Washington Post’s question, he replied: “Let me tell you about my base. My base has never been stronger.”