Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went hunting for dinosaur bones in the Dakotas with child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the latest tranche of documents released by the Justice Department.

As the fallout over the Epstein files continues, an email exchange between the two sex predators centers on the now-Trump Cabinet Secretary, who was one of the many prominent people the pair cultivated a friendship with over the years.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s fossil hunting trip with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is mentioned in the Epstein Files. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The exchange took place in 2012, seven years before Epstein died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial for his crimes.

In one email, Epstein writes to Maxwell about a trip involving “dinosaur and fossill hunitng (sic) with jack horner on the ranch, found 90 million year old clams and fossils.”

“Right up your alley,” he adds.

Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr and President Donald Trump were both pals with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The following day, Maxwell replies: “Love that - didn’t we go fossil hunting with him and Bobby Kennedy in N Dakota?”

“Yes,” Epstein replies.

Maxwell, a former British socialite now serving 20 years for her crimes, also disclosed the fossil hunt during an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last year, apparently catching him off guard when she said of Epstein: “Bobby Kennedy knew him.”

An email exchange between Maxwell and Epstein about the fossil hunting trip. DOJ

“Sorry? Say that again about Bobby Kennedy?” Blanche asked, according to transcripts and audio contained in the files.

“Bobby knew Mr. Epstein,” she replied.

“How do you know that?” asked Blanche, who was previously Trump’s personal attorney.

“Because we went on a trip together,” Maxwell said. “We went... dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas.”

Todd Blanche promised not to mess up the dump, before messing up the dump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The trip actually took place in South Dakota, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where collecting fossils on reservation land without explicit tribal permission is considered looting.

Kennedy, an avid outdoorsman who once admitted to dumping a bear cub carcass in Manhattan’s Central Park, acknowledged the visit while campaigning as an independent presidential candidate in 2023, when he was grilled about taking plane rides with Epstein.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

One of those plane rides, he told NewsNation at the time, took place “in 1993, when I went down to visit my mother in Palm Beach” in Florida. The other, he said, took place two years later.

“We took my kids fossil hunting in Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. That was the extent of anything that I had to do with Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane,” he said.

Kennedy, the scion of one of America’s political dynasties, has never been accused of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and says he did not know about his crimes.

But the files have nonetheless spotlighted the links Epstein and Maxwell had not just with the president, who was a known associate of Epstein’s for years, but with others in Trump’s orbit.

The latest tranche of documents also shows Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Tesla chief Elon Musk had tried to visit Epstein’s notorious island long after he was known to be a convicted pedophile, with Musk asking which night would have the “wildest party” and talking about wanting to “let loose.”

Epstein’s emails with MAGA kingpin Steve Bannon were also exposed, and Trump himself appears in thousands of references, from uncorroborated tips about sexual abuse, to emails and text messages in which Epstein discusses the president, sometimes referring to him as “Donald.”

Kennedy also came under scrutiny last year after the Daily Beast reported on photos showing him at a New York Academy of Art gala with Epstein in 1994.

Court documents also showed a listing for “Kennedy, Bobby & Mary” in Epstein’s “little black book,” which featured contacts for socialites and politicians, as well as the girls he sexually assaulted.

Jeffrey Epstein, Mary Richardson, Robert F. Kennedy in 1994. Dafydd Jones

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kennedy and the White House for comment.

In past interviews, the Health Secretary has insisted that he was never alone with Epstein, and added that the trips occurred about 30 years ago, “before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues.”

Erik Polyak, executive director of 314 Action, whose group aims to get more elected scientists to Congress, told the Daily Beast that the thought of “Epstein, Maxwell, and RFK Jr. hunting dinosaur bones on Native land is some real Jurassic Park sh--—except the predators weren’t dinosaurs and consent was extinct.“