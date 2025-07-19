Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is demanding to see the 15 hours of unreleased footage that Steve Bannon has of the pedophile.

“Let me see the videotapes,” Mark Epstein said in an interview with NBC News. “He’s my brother.”

The footage was recorded in 2019—before Epstein’s arrest on sex-trafficking charges later that year—for a documentary that has yet to see the light of day titled, “The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite.”

A teaser for the documentary, obtained and published exclusively by The New York Post in 2021, showed Bannon—Trump’s confidant, a Republican strategist, and MAGA media figure—confronting Jeffrey Epstein about “all of the depravity you’ve done against young women.”

The brother of Jeffrey Epstein is calling for the release of Steve Bannon’s footage of the pedophile. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

“No, I’ve been—I’ve always believed that women will be, in fact, be able to take over,” said Epstein, who died in his prison cell in August 2019. The sex offender also claimed in the clip that he was a “firm believer and supporter” of the anti-sexual harassment movement Time’s Up.

Mark Epstein told NBC Friday, “[Bannon] told me he has like 15 or 16 hours of videotape of Jeff. He was trying to help Jeff rehabilitate his reputation.” He said that he was told this when he met with Bannon after his brother’s death.

“They spent a lot of time together,” Mark Epstein added, referring to his brother and Bannon.

Bannon, who was briefly a senior aide in Trump’s first administration, is not accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

MAGA pundit Steve Bannon has 15 hours of footage of Epstein from a yet-unreleased documentary. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Bannon did not return NBC’s request. The Daily Beast has also reached out for comment.

On a livestream last week, Bannon acknowledged the footage and said the documentary would be released as a five-part series “early next year.”

Another right-wing pundit, Ben Shapiro, criticized Bannon this week for not releasing the footage in full. “So, release the Epstein tapes, Steve,” Shapiro said, calling for “transparency.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s crisis over Epstein, Bannon has been among the MAGA bigwigs calling for the release of government documents in the case.

Trump has tried to shut down outcry over his administration’s decision to end the investigation into the Epstein files, dismissing it as a Democratic “hoax.”

Trump was an acquaintance of Epstein’s in the 1990s and early 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Trump-Epstein fervor reached an even higher peak as The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump gave Epstein a drawing of a naked woman as a gift for his 50th birthday.

Trump, who was an acquaintance of Epstein’s in the 1990s and early 2000s, has denied the story, calling it “fake.” He has sued the Journal for $10 billion over the story.

Mark Epstein, 71, is a property developer and business owner, whose companies include a T-shirt business and a modeling agency. The origins of his impressive wealth have been the subject of a Journal investigation.

Maria Marra and Mark Epstein attend Sing for Hope Gala in 2016 Owen Hoffmann/Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Since his brother died in August 2019, Mark Epstein has pushed back on the official suicide ruling and endorsed the conspiracy theory that his brother was murdered.