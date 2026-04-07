Trump Hurls Personal Attack at a Woman in Late-Night Meltdown

President Donald Trump unleashed a brutal tirade against Fox News’ most prominent liberal co-host in a late-night Truth Social meltdown

Trump, 79, fired up his social media just before 10 p.m. on Monday to offer unsolicited advice to the bosses at his favorite network about his least-favorite presenter.

“For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air,” Trump wrote.

President Trump got angry thinking about his Fox nemesis. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

It is unclear what triggered Trump, as Tarlov did not appear on Monday’s episode of The Five, where she is the token liberal panelist.

However, Trump has regularly criticized Tarlov, who is equally outspoken in calling out his behavior on social media and Fox News.

Trump continued to spew his late-night bile, saying of the host of the podcast Raging Moderates, “She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser!”

Jessica Tarlov at “Raging Moderates Live.” Tico Mendoza/SXSW Conference & Festivals

The president also claimed, “People cannot stand watching her.”

Last week, Fox said The Five had become the most-watched show on cable news for 18 consecutive quarters, with 4 million viewers.

Tarlov is the latest in a growing line of female journalists to be targeted by Trump.

On April 1, he lost his cool with NewsNation’s Libbey Dean, who had asked him whether Iran would have to make a deal for him to end the U.S. military intervention. “You’re a fresh person, you know?” Trump snapped. “We’ve had a lot of problems with you, haven’t we?”

In March, on board Air Force One, Trump opened fire on a female reporter from ABC. “I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organization on the planet,” he said. “I don’t want any more from ABC.”

In February, the president laid into CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, 33, when she asked him what he would like to say to the survivors of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“You are so bad. You know, you are the worst reporter. No wonder,” Trump said. “CNN has no ratings because of people like you.”

Trump’s latest female target, Tarlov, may have been absent from Fox News on Monday, but that didn’t stop her from using her X account to slam the president.

Sharing his F bomb post threatening Iran from Easter Sunday, Tarlov, 42, told her 284,000 followers, “What an embarrassment this man is.”

Jessica Tarlov slams Donald Trump on social media. screen grab

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News for comment.

Trump’s latest drive-by against Tarlov follows his appearance on The Five two weeks ago. “I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” Trump said, claiming Tarlov “uses fake numbers” to report negatively on his popularity.

Tarlov was not on the panel the day of Trump’s phoned-in interview.

Trump imitated Tarlov’s reporting saying, “‘He’s only polling 42 percent…’” before adding, “That’s not right, I’m polling very high actually.”

He told the panel, “I’m sure I’d like her, I’m sure she’s a lovely person, she’s just not for me.”

Jessica Tarlov on Fox News’ “The Five.” screen grab

Tarlov later shared a clip of Trump talking smack about her on The Five on her social media, saying she was “so bummed” to miss the show. She added, “But I definitely would’ve said he’s even inflating his numbers to 42 percent!”

Trump also used his Monday night pre-bedtime Truth Social screed to publicly correct Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream. He said his voter eligibility bill is “not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference.”

The president ironically called out Bream, an attorney and a journalist, for letting her guests “spew out Democrat propaganda and lies” on her “not very hard hitting show.”

On Sunday, Bream interviewed Democrat and former Marine Corps officer Jake Auchincloss, who was critical of Trump and his threats to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Shannon Bream interviews Jake Auchincloss on “Fox News Sunday.” screen grab

“As always with this president, it is all hat, no cattle,” Auchincloss said before referencing his “TACO Trump” nickname.

“He is blustering, he is threatening, and yet he always backs down. And the reason is, because he misunderstands the nature of grand strategy. The nature of grand strategy is about choke-point control; it is not about the raw exercise of power.”

Auchincloss continued, “Last year, this president tried to pick a trade war with China. He lost it. He lost it because China choked off critical minerals. This year, he’s picking a war with Iran; he is losing it because Iran choked off oil transit through the strait.”