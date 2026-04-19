Trump, 79, Tests Fresh Iran Threat in Morning Rage Post

President Donald Trump fired off a fresh threat against Iran on Sunday morning, warning he could “knock out” its infrastructure and declaring “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

The president’s early-morning post came after a rocky turn in the conflict he had spent days claiming was under control. Iranian forces opened fire in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, responding to the U.S. decision to maintain its blockade of Iranian ports.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — a total violation of our ceasefire agreement!" Trump, 79, raged on Truth Social. “Many of them were aimed at a French Ship and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?”

Truth Social

In an ominous sign for peace talks that begin Monday night without JD Vance, whom the president has benched in favor of his son-in-law, Trump warned that Iran should take the deal the U.S. is offering.

“If they don’t the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant and every single Bridge, in Iran! NO MORE MR NICE GUY!” the president said.

“If they don’t take the deal it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran by other presidents for the last 47 years.”

This is not the first time Trump has used his social media platform to antagonize Iran.

“The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with. Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is ‘winning’ when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!” he wrote earlier this month.

In March, he branded Iran “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST” and said that “because of Iran’s bad behavior,” there were now “areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” who were now “under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death.”

The Iran war is unpopular with Americans, who are chiefly worried about the conflict’s impact on gas prices.

Since the war began, wholesale gas prices in the United States have risen four percent, the biggest increase in three years, with gas crossing the $4 a gallon mark at the pump.