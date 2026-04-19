Trump Responds to Female Reporter’s Iran Question With Rude Gesture

President Donald Trump found a new way to insult the women of the White House press corps at an event on Saturday.
Trump, who once famously told a female reporter, “quiet, piggy,” has made a habit of critiquing the appearances of female journalists who dare to ask him questions he doesn’t want to answer. Now he has moved on to rude hand gestures to let the media know how he really feels about them.
As his press conference in the Oval Office was wrapping up, a reporter from CBS News asked about developments in the Strait of Hormuz.
As an aide tried to silence the question, Trump made a brief, dismissive hand gesture, signaling he wanted the reporter, Olivia Rinaldi, gone.
The exchange follows several past interactions that have drawn criticism, causing many to accuse Trump of having a certain amount of disdain for female reporters.
In October 2025, Trump told another reporter he liked watching her lips move, but refused to answer her question.
“I just like to watch her talk,” the president told his laughing sidekick, JD Vance.
In Nov. 2025, he responded to a reporter asking about his association with notorious pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by saying, “Quiet, quiet, piggy.”
Earlier this year, Trump also made personal remarks to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, commenting on her demeanor. “She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” the president said.
The comment drew criticism from some observers.
Supporters say Trump’s confrontational style reflects his broader approach to the press, while critics argue such remarks can cross professional lines.