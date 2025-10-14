Trump, 79, Thirsts Over Another Woman’s Lips After Leavitt

President Donald Trump openly ogled a female reporter attempting to ask a question at the White House on Tuesday before saying that he liked to watch her speak.

The president, 79, had been taking questions from the press during a meeting with the president of Argentina at the White House.

His team was trying to get the group to leave the room when the female reporter tried to ask her question.

Trump could be seen on camera watching her closely as she spoke, but he ignored her question and instead commented on her looks.

President Donald Trump talked about how he liked watching a woman reporter speak while ignoring her question at the White House on October 14, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“As China defends its presence in Latin America, what all do you see for the U.S.?” the reporter standing off camera asked.

Trump did not respond but turned to Vice President JD Vance to his right to comment, as he gestured toward her.

“I just like to watch her talk,” the president said with a smile as Vance could be heard laughing.

The president then turned back to the reporter to say, “Good job.” He never did answer the question, and the press was quickly ushered from the room.

It was the second time in recent days that the president has publicly talked about a woman speaking.

President Trump has repeatedly brought up White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's lips. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president brought up his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips just a day ago while returning from the Middle East.

“That face... and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?” the president told reporters on Air Force One with a smile.

Trump has previously mentioned the lips of his 28-year-old press secretary.

In August, the president said she was a star in an interview with Newsmax.

“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” he said.

While attending the summit in the Middle East on Monday, the president also repeatedly called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, standing nearby, beautiful.