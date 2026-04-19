Trump Benches Vance From Negotiations in Humiliating Move

Donald Trump has sidelined JD Vance as his chief negotiator with Iran after a string of setbacks.

During a commercial break Sunday on MSNBC’s The Weekend, host Jacqueline Alemany phoned the president, who “broke some news” about the upcoming talks. When the show returned, co-host Jonathan Capehart recounted that Trump said envoys like real estate developer Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner would be involved—but not the vice president.

“You asked him if the vice president was going. He said no,” Capehart said. “The vice president is not going because of security reasons.”

Jacqueline Alemany was told by Trump that JD Vance would be replaced in upcoming Iran talks by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. MS NOW

Alemany then explained: “Yeah, the president said that Secret Service essentially—I feel like the takeaway was they don’t have enough time to sort of set up for the vice president to go and lead those negotiations again, like he did last week.”

The revelation came as Trump posted on Truth Social that his unnamed “representatives” were heading to Islamabad to resume negotiations Monday evening.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” he wrote.

On X, viewers theorized that security concerns weren’t the only reason Trump benching his second-in-command. “Security reasons or his abysmal diplomatic performance thus far?” one person asked, while another hedged: “That’s because Vance wasn’t significantly focused on the most important thing… how can Trump use this opportunity to further enrich himself."

Moments earlier, UN Ambassador Mike Waltz asserted that Vance would remain as the negotiations lead. X/@JaxAlemany

The apparent shakeup hadn’t yet reached all corners of the administration. Minutes earlier, U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz told ABC’s This Week that Vance would, in fact, be leading the Islamabad talks.

Host Jonathan Karl later spoke to Trump and said the president emphasized that Vance was not attending the talks “because of security,” telling Karl: “JD is great.”

Up until this point, Vance has taken the reins in negotiating with Iran. Unfortunately, his results seem to be falling short of his boss’ expectations.

According to White House insiders, Trump called Vance to check in multiple times during his 21 hours of negotiations last weekend, and went a step further by asking others to weigh in on the VP’s performance.

President Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that Vice President JD Vance will not be leading the U.S. delegation to Islamabad, citing security concerns. https://t.co/LmXt4rhuxb pic.twitter.com/o35JiWTKIT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 19, 2026

While the president appears content to wage war on Truth Social, the real-world diplomacy has fallen to Vance—along with the full weight of responsibility.

“If it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it does happen, I’m taking full credit,” Trump said of efforts to secure a deal over Easter.