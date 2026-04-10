Trump Blow as Gas Prices Send Inflation Soaring Over War

Inflation soared in March as President Donald Trump’s war in Iran drove up prices for Americans across the country, with energy costs skyrocketing due to the conflict.

The Consumer Price Index for March showed prices were up 3.3 percent from a year ago, as the inflation rate shot up to 0.9 percent last month, up from 0.3 percent in February.

Energy costs rose the most as consumers saw gas prices soar above $4 over the past month. The price of gas was up more than 21 percent last month alone, while the cost of oil soared more than 30 percent last month, bringing the cost of oil up 40 percent from a year ago.

This story is developing and will be updated.