Trump’s Secret Agreement for His Tacky Ballroom Revealed

The paperwork behind President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom has sparked an uproar for shielding the identities of donors and blocking congressional scrutiny.

According to documents cited by The Washington Post, Trump knew at least two months in advance that he intended to tear down the East Wing to make way for the project but did not disclose that plan publicly at the time. Physical work—like clearing trees—began in September, and the formal contract governing the project was signed in early October, just days before demolition started.

The agreement, forced into the open only after a lawsuit and a judge’s order, lays out the framework for the most significant change to the White House in decades.

Construction works on the White House grounds in October. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Public Citizen sued to obtain it after the National Park Service and Interior Department ignored records requests. “The Trump administration’s failure to disclose this contract was flatly unlawful,” said Public Citizen attorney Wendy Liu.

The contract’s most striking feature is what it leaves out. Conflict-of-interest reviews apply to the Park Service and Interior Department—but explicitly not to the president, White House officials, or executive agencies, the Post reported.

Dozens of known donors, including Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Palantir, and Google, hold billions in federal contracts. Under the agreement, they can contribute anonymously.

Critics have sounded the alarm over what they say is a sneaky maneuver to block scrutiny. Charles Tiefer, a former member of a congressional commission on wartime contracting, said the provisions were built to obstruct oversight. “If Congress knocks on the door, the White House is going to slam it shut,” he said.

Law professor Kathleen Clark called the conflict-of-interest review process “nothing more than a sham.” Public Citizen’s Jon Golinger asked, “Who are these anonymous donors, and what are they hiding?”

A federal judge previously described the arrangement as a “Rube Goldberg contraption” designed to avoid congressional authorization, referring to a cartoonist known for his drawings of complicated gadgets. However, an appeals court has allowed construction to continue during litigation.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the anonymity was down to the fact that “they have something to hide.”

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal agreed, saying: “At every turn, President Trump has sought to conceal the facts about his monstrous multimillion-dollar ballroom.”

Trump talks while holding up renderings of the planned White House ballroom in March. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The White House said Trump is working “24/7” on a “historic beautification” project at no taxpayer expense, and that donor anonymity is standard practice.

Trump has said roughly $300 million has already been raised.

According to a Washington Post analysis, Trump has mentioned the ballroom more frequently than topics such as tariffs, the war with Iran, and the TrumpRx website launched to help Americans shop for cheaper prescription drugs.

The National Park Service and the Interior Department have been contacted for comment.