Kimmel Mocks ‘Paranoid’ Keystone Kash After Booze Bombshell

Jimmy Kimmel had a brutal take on “Keystone” Kash Patel after the FBI director was accused of having a booze problem in a bombshell story by The Atlantic.

Kimmel mocked Patel, 46, as the country’s “soon-to-be former FBI director.” The late-night host reported that Patel was “deeply concerned” he’d be fired, to the point that he had a meltdown about being locked out of his email account on April 10.

“Kash Patel was so worried about getting the axe when he had an issue logging onto his computer 10 days ago, he thought he’d been locked out and panicked. He started frantically calling aids to announce that he’d been fired. According to nine people familiar with this outrage—he called nine people to tell them he’d been fired. Turned out it was just an IT issue,” Kimmel said to laughs from his audience.

Kimmel continued bashing Patel for his alleged “bouts of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.” The TV host then alleged, as reported in The Atlantic story, that “members of his security detail had difficulty waking him because he was seemingly intoxicated” and requested “breaching equipment.”

FBI Director Kash Patel was seen chugging beer at the Winter Olympics. William Turton/X

“You know you have a problem when SEAL Team Six shows up to do a wellness check,” Kimmel quipped.

“We all thought Pete Hegseth was the Trump poster boy for drinking too much. All of a sudden, Kash is like, ‘Hold my beer, and my martini while you’re at it.’”

After the bombshell report about Patel, the FBI director filed a $250 million lawsuit on Monday against the Atlantic. Patel, the White House, and the Department of Justice have all denied the allegations made about him.

“You know you have a problem when Seal Team Six shows up to do a wellness check,” Kimmel quipped. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

“Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court—bring your checkbook,” Patel wrote in a statement last week. Patel’s lawyers described the story as a “sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece.”

The Atlantic has backed its story, saying in a statement, “We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit.”

Kimmel hypothesized that Trump’s FBI director will soon be out of a job.

“Which do you think will last longer, Kash Patel as head of the FBI or the bananas I bought at Trader Joe’s yesterday?”