Kimmel Reveals the Only Way to Trick Trump Into Saving Humanity

Jimmy Kimmel has found one way to prompt Donald Trump to fight the looming threats posed by artificial intelligence.

While major tech leaders are sounding the alarm on AI, the 80-year-old president has called their concerns “a hoax” and insisted that his administration will continue its current approach to the technology.

“So researchers at Anthropic—one of them said he believes there was more than a 10 percent chance AI could end all human life,” began Kimmel on Thursday night. “But don’t worry, because President Trump has assured us that this threat to our existence is nothing more than a hoax.”

Trump said concerns over AI are a "HOAX." Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

Kimmel posited that Trump’s staffers could convince him to put up necessary guardrails to AI if they invoked his friend, the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Trump’s staff has reportedly given up on trying to convince him of anything, which to me is even scarier than AI,” said Kimmel. “But I think I have a way they can—and I hope they’re watching—because if you want them to take the threat of AI seriously, it’s real simple. Tell him ChatGPT is about to release the Trump-Epstein files.”

As Kimmel’s audience cheered, the ABC host quipped, “I’ll bet a hundred bucks he’ll get Pandora’s stuff right back in that box.”

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump has dismissed widespread calls to regulate AI in the country, so much so that senior White House officials “have been meeting almost daily to discuss ways of convincing the president to put up more guardrails against AI to protect us,” said Kimmel, referencing a Wall Street Journal report.

These officials are allegedly trying to find a way to persuade Trump to heed warnings from OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, and Trump’s ex-best friend Elon Musk.

“They’re calling it ‘Operation Take Away Grandpa’s iPad,’” quipped Kimmel.