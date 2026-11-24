The president somehow bragged about his genetics while also providing a bizarre excuse for nationwide outages.

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Jimmy Kimmel has roasted the president over his “most embarrassing” claim to fame: his late uncle, MIT physicist Professor John Trump.

Donald Trump, 80, has frequently boasted about his uncle, who died in 1985. But he invoked the famed scientist in a ludicrous instance last week, when reporters at the White House asked him about a series of worrying technological outages nationwide and globally.

“You’re going to have companies that go down, especially during these upgrading,” rambled Trump. “You know, we the, the equipment today, the equipment that’s manufactured, and I have a, a very good feel of it because of my uncle and my relationship with my uncle and maybe genetically, I don’t know, but I have a very good understanding of what we’re talking about.”

Donald Trump conducts a news conference in which he was asked about the tech outages that caused chaos nationwide. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

On Monday night, Kimmel played footage of the press conference and said, “This might be the most embarrassing thing he does.”

“His uncle John, if you don’t know, was a professor at MIT. And he would like us to believe that this gives him some innate understanding of science and technology. He’s an authority on all of it by virtue of [being his] nephew,” continued the late-night host.

John Trump, photographed for his MIT faculty portrait in 1954. MIT Museum/Wikipedia.

“Like that were true for me, I’d say my uncle Frank was a police officer; therefore, you are under arrest,” Kimmel quipped.

He then exposed the biggest problem with Trump’s argument: his uncle died nearly four decades ago, before the onslaught of artificial intelligence and the root causes of this month’s outages.

The recent string of outages. CNN

“Are we supposed to go along with this idea that he learned about AI technology from his uncle who died in 1985?” Kimmel asked. “Even if his uncle did sit him down and teach him about this stuff—which he most certainly did not—you know what kind of technology we had in the ’70s and ’80s?” He then displayed a picture of an Electronic Quarterback, a handheld game released in 1978.

The ABC host and Trump nemesis ultimately slammed Trump for “bragging about his super genetics.”

Trump was widely criticized and mocked for his nonchalant reaction to the outages, which affected institutions like the Federal Aviation Administration and companies like Microsoft.

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