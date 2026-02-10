Kimmel Roasts MAGA ‘Snowflakes’ Over Kid Rock ‘Disaster’

Jimmy Kimmel tore into MAGA’s alternative halftime show, roasting the right as “snowflakes” for needing the safe space in the first place.

The late-night host began by describing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show as a reflection of the American dream: “A heartwarming story of immigrants who had dreams to come to America, work hard, get married, grow up, raise families, sing, dance, play backgammon…”

But, to MAGA, “it was like the movie ’28 Days Later,’” he said, referring to the post-apocalyptic horror film.

Kid Rock has been slammed for lip-syncing during his performance at Turning Point USA's halftime show. Turning Point USA

He also ripped into the fact that this year’s openly anti-Trump headliners prompted conservative group Turning Point USA to host their own musical performance.

The “All American Halftime Show” boasted Kid Rock as a headliner, who notably seemed to be lip-syncing throughout his performance. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, launched into a bizarre rant against Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl as it aired, writing on Truth Social, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

He added that “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” with regards to Bad Bunny, an American citizen of Puerto Rican origin who sings in Spanish.

Kimmel didn’t mince his words about these reactions, displaying Trump’s post and saying, “Bad Bunny got a bad review from our Bad President, unfortunately.”

“It’s all so performative,” Kimmel continued. “Number one: if Bad Bunny had stopped by the White House to make nice with Donald Trump, like Nicki Minaj did, or Kanye West, or the Village People… MAGA would have no problem with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl. They’d pretend to love him too."

Jimmy Kimmel displayed Donald Trump's post on Truth Social in which he slammed Bad Bunny. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“But since Bad Bunny isn’t a fan of Trump, since they knew that at halftime there’d be a bunch of confused white people sitting on their couches going ‘what the hell is this?’ they decided to make it a thing,“ he continued.

“All the snowflakes were so upset they might have to listen to Spanish for eight minutes, they decided to make their own halftime show,” Kimmel said, slamming Turning Point and MAGA-friendly rocker Kid Rock, calling him “an artist whose most popular song is literally gibberish!”

But Kimmel also underscored that this whole Super Bowl debacle isn’t a Kid Rock versus Bad Bunny situation. It’s about mounting outrage at almost anything and everything.

“This is not Kid Rock versus Bad Bunny. I mean, think about how dumb that sounds. This is not that!” he exclaimed. You can like one of them, you can like the other, you can like neither, you can like both. This is about the fact that everything has to be something now. That we have to take a side on everything!”

Kimmel then noted that Trump did, in fact, tune in to watch Bad Bunny, despite threatening to boycott the halftime performance. Trump was caught red-handed screening the Super Bowl halftime show at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Even Donald Trump didn’t watch the Kid Rock halftime show. He watched Bad Bunny. He wanted to make sure he hated him as much as he thought he would, and he did,” Kimmel quipped.

Bad Bunny's halftime show was a love letter to Latin culture on America's biggest sporting stage. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The MAGA halftime show didn’t draw in nearly as many viewers as Bad Bunny’s joyous performance did. According to CBS News, the latter set a record, with over 135 million viewers tuning in, making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history. MAGA, meanwhile, boasted about the six million who tuned in to watch Kid Rock live.