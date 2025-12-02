Jimmy Kimmel has roasted Donald Trump’s unhinged Thanksgiving Truth Social post about the U.S. being “laughed at.”

In his opening segment on Monday, Kimmel highlighted a passage in which the 79-year-old president claimed the country has been “divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at…”

The late-night host seized on that last part. “‘Murdered, mugged, beaten, and laughed at?’ I hate to be the one to tell you, our country isn’t being laughed at, they’re laughing at you,” he said.

President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s screed also focused on immigration and the Somali population of Minnesota, with the president publicly calling Gov. Tim Walz “seriously ret---ed” and accusing him of doing “nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

“See! He can be presidential when he wants to be,” Kimmel deadpanned.

He went on to mock Trump’s lament about never receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. “It makes no sense,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel also rolled a clip of Trump doubling down on his use of a slur to insult Walz. Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, days after his remarks drew widespread condemnation, the president insisted there was “something seriously wrong” with the governor. Kimmel responded by christening him the “President of the Eighth Grade.”

The host also skewered Trump’s self-declared polling success, accusing him of botching the numbers entirely. “It proves it’s not just books he can’t read,” he joked.

Trump called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "retarded." Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

He said Trump’s sweeping boasts don’t make much sense in light of data showing the president losing ground in terms of both national polls and Republican support. “According to every major poll, it’s the lowest we’ve ever seen since we flushed him out of office the first time,” he said.