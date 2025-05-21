Kardashians Say Sending Kids to School Is ‘So Dated’

Kourtney Kardashian has a question about parenting: “Why do kids f---ing go to school?”

Appearing on the latest episode of her younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land,” Kourtney had a few things to share about the unorthodox ways she’s raising her four kids.

“I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever,” said Kourtney. “I do it with everything. Like, with the school system, I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f---ing go to school? Truly, it’s so dated.”

The question seems to have been on Kourtney’s mind for a while. The eldest Kardashian sister, 46, explained that her kids have been trying to convince her to pull them out of school—and it may be working.

“My kids send me videos… it’ll be like, really successful people, and they’ll be like, ‘My kids never go to school, and they’re never going to!’” said Kourtney. “Then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? Do you want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’”

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 15, Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12, with ex Scott Disick, and son Rocky, 18 months, with husband Travis Barker. She is also stepmother to Barker’s three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 26. Khloé, meanwhile, is mother to daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

Khloé agreed with her sister’s hot take on schooling, adding, “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person, so don’t even get me going.”

However, the Kardashian offspring do seem to attend school in some capacity. At least, they have in the past. In 2022, Kim Kardashian said in an interview that she and “all” sisters carpool to get their kids to the same school in the morning.

While Kim didn’t say exactly which of the sisters’ 12 collective children attended school together, she did tally a total of eight. Based on the kids’ respective ages at the time, she was likely referring to her three eldest children, North, Saint, and Chicago, along with Mason, Penelope, Reign, True, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

Indeed, though Khloé once posted on Instagram about True starting homeschool with Chicago, Psalm, and Stormi during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, her daughter now seems to attend school in person. In August 2024, she posted a snap of True in a school uniform captioned, “First Grade!!!”

The sisters have previously faced criticism from fans who say they are irresponsible with their children’s school schedules. In 2019, responding to viewers claiming she pulled her kids out of school to take them on a vacation to Finland, Kourtney reassured her Instagram followers, “It was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

The following year, Kourtney faced a new round of criticism when she shared that she allows her kids to skip school if they’re “having a hard day.”

Kim Kardashian (who was not a part of the podcast’s homeschool discussion) has also faced criticism for taking her kids out of school for vacations and industry events. In 2022, viewers expressed concern that she’d brought all four children to Paris with her for Fashion Week in the middle of the school year, with some claiming the kids appeared unsupervised while Kim attended events.

Meanwhile, Ye, Kardashian’s ex-husband and the father of her four children, has publicly demanded she remove them from their school altogether.

Kourtney’s hot take on school wasn’t the only unique parenting approach she shared on her sister’s podcast. The mom of four, whose supplement brand, Lemme, faced a class action lawsuit last year over claims it misrepresented its products’ health benefits, also has some thoughts on home remedies.

Explaining that she “loved to just go against the grain,” Kardashian said she prefers to “nurse the fever” of her kids versus giving fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol or Ibuprofen. Good luck to them!