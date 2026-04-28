Oscar Winner Replaces Actress Who Abruptly Quit ‘White Lotus’

The White Lotus swiftly filled its casting gap after Helena Bonham Carter made a surprise exit from the show’s fourth season.

Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, 59, has joined the HBO series, Deadline reports.

Dern will be playing a new character in the fourth season, created and developed for her by White Lotus creator Mike White, 55, reports Deadline.

Laura Dern in "Palm Royale." Apple TV+

Dern replaces Bonham Carter, also 59, who exited the show in a surprise move last week. Bonham Carter’s departure was abrupt, with HBO saying in a statement, “With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set.”

Helena Bonham Carter left the HBO series after filming began. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“HBO, the producers, and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon,” the statement said. The studio also said the role has already “been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks.”

Dern has previously collaborated with White, appearing in his 2007 directorial debut, Year of the Dog, and starring in his previous HBO series, Enlightened, from 2011 to 2013. For the latter, Dern won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actress in a comedy.

Dern has actually already played one role in the critically acclaimed White Lotus, making an uncredited cameo during the show’s second season. She voiced the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli’s character, Dominic Di Grasso.

In expletive-ridden voice-overs, Di Grasso’s wife, Abby, lashes out at him for his various indiscretions, which caused the demise of their marriage. As she tells him that she and their daughter now hate him, she screams, “You f---ing piece of f---ing s--t!”

Mike White won two Emmys at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The White Lotus Season 4 follows a new set of luxury hotel-goers in the anthology series, this time on the French Riviera during the week of the Cannes Film Festival. Filming had already begun, during which Bonham Carter exited, setting rumors swirling.

The fourth season won’t premiere until 2027, reports suggest. Producer David Bernad teased that the next chapter will explore fame, artistry, and attention. “As we located the show at the Cannes Film Festival, this idea of fame popped up,” he explained at Canneseries. “Who has the world’s attention? Who can grab it, and who is the plus one in a relationship?

Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan in ‘The White Lotus’ season three. Fabio Lovino/HBO

He said Season 4 will be “the most personal and the funniest” of the series to date, with Cannes serving as “the beating heart of everything in this season.”

The star-studded cast includes Sandra Bernhard, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Max Greenfield.