Oscar-Nominated Actress Exits ‘The White Lotus’ Days Into Filming

The White Lotus is scrambling after a sudden exit just as cameras started rolling.

Helena Bonham Carter has departed Season 4 of The White Lotus, with HBO confirming the role is now being rewritten and will be recast.

“With filming just underway, it had become apparent that the character… did not align once on set,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The sudden departure is a rare move for creator Mike White, whose anthology series is known for its meticulous casting.

The two-time Oscar nominee’s role was considered central to the new season—forcing a rewrite after production had already begun, according to Deadline.

Filming recently kicked off in the south of France, with the new installment set during the Cannes Film Festival, and spanning locations including Cannes, St. Tropez, and Monaco.

Production is continuing while scripts are reworked and a replacement is found, with scheduling adjusted to focus on other cast members and storylines in the meantime. The exit leaves a notable gap in what is otherwise a stacked ensemble for Season 4.

Deadline