‘White Lotus’ Doubles Down on Nepo Babies for Season 4

The White Lotus’s Season 4 is keeping it in the family once again.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Charlie Hall, one of the two sons of Saturday Night Live alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has joined the cast of the HBO series’s new season. The casting comes after three stars of the show’s last season had famous parents—Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver; Sam Nivola, son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola; and Charlotte Le Bon, daughter of actress Brigitte Paquette.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola both have industry parents and starred in Season 3 of the series. Stefano Delia/HBO

Louis-Dreyfus reacted to the news on Instagram, posting a screengrab from Deadline’s announcement with a heart and the caption, “This,” with a heart emoji.

The Emmy-winning Veep star shares sons Charlie and Henry, both in their 30s, with her fellow SNL alum husband Brad Hall. Louis-Dreyfus also reposted a message from Henry, who wrote, “Humongous day for guys with the same parents as me.”

Charlie Hall previously recurred on Season 2 of HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls before landing the Lotus role.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram

The new addition is becoming somewhat of a tradition for the popular series. Season 2 cast Leo Wooddall, the son of Scottish actor Alexander Morton. Series staple John Gries, 68, though much older than the other actors mentioned, is the son of the late Emmy-winning writer and director Tom Gries.

Schwarzenegger, 31, as the actor with the most recognizable parents, bucked assumptions that connections won him the role.

He told The Sunday Times last February, critics “are not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end, or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

Producer Dave Bernad later told The Hollywood Reporter, “Patrick Schwarzenegger’s last name worked against him, by the way. We didn’t want to cast him because of that.”

Louis-Dreyfus shares sons Charlie and Henry, both in their 30s, with her fellow SNL alum husband Brad Hall. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Season 4 will take place in France, with filming underway at the Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez and other locations along the French Riviera and in Paris.

The upcoming season has also added two Oscar Nominees in Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan. Season 3 was the show’s most-watched installment with the finale drawing a series record 6.2 million viewers.