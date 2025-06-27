Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ Reveals Wedding Gown on Vogue Cover

Newly married Lauren Sánchez Bezos, 55, premiered her new last name and wedding gown on an exclusive digital cover of Vogue.

The magazine posted a photo of the blushing bride to its Instagram page on Friday just as the festivities for Lauren and billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, wrapped in Venice, Italy.

The new Mrs. Bezos wore a lacy gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana that she reportedly started dreaming up around a year ago while having dinner with the Italian design team, according to Vogue.

The final result is a “high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil,” the fashion magazine reported. The look, a departure from her usual busty display, was partly inspired by a Sophia Loren veil in the 1958 film Houseboat.

The bride told the outlet, “It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment and where I am right now.’” And evoke the moment she did as celebrities—from Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashian clan, and Kris Jenner to Leo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner—came out to witness the occasion at the Aman Hotel.

Newly married Jeff Bezos at the Aman Hotel. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

President Donald Trump, whom Bezos reportedly attempted to woo with an invitation, was not present due to scheduling conflicts. But it appeared Bezos and his laundry list of guests managed to enjoy the day without him.