Legendary Director Achieves EGOT Status at 79

Steven Spielberg has gained membership to the illustrious EGOT club thanks to Sunday night’s Grammy win.

The virtuoso director won the award for producing Music by John Williams, which won Best Music Film, putting him in rarefied air with Hollywood’s top echelon.

The EGOT club comprises individuals who have won a competitive Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, and currently has fewer than 30 members.

Williams and Spielberg worked together on some of the virtuoso director's most iconic films. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Among the esteemed company he now finds himself in are the likes of Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Quincy Jones.

Spielberg has scooped up three Oscars for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, a Tony for producing A Strange Loop, and four Emmys for The Pacific, Band of Brothers, A Pinky & The Brain Christmas, and Taken.

The 79-year-old booked his place in the club with Music by John Williams, directed by Laurent Bouzereau, which received its award at a non-televised premiere ceremony before the main show started for the 68th year.

It explores the man behind some of the most iconic Spielberg soundtracks, including those of Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List.

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company,” Spielberg said in a statement.

“This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled,” he added. “I am proud to be associated with Laurent’s beautiful film.”

Spielberg will get a run at yet another Oscar this year, having worked as a producer on Best Picture nominee Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.