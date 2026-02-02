Trump Rages at ‘Total Loser’ Grammys Host After Epstein Joke

President Donald Trump threatened to sue “talentless” Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah for “plenty$” after the 41-year-old comedian made an Epstein joke at his expense.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” the president wrote on Truth Social early Monday morning. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

The president reacted after Noah delivered a joke immediately after Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her hit, “Wildflower.”

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants... almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said.

Noah hosted the Grammys for the sixth and final time on Sunday night. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

“Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton, so...”

As the audience reacted to his joke, he reminded the crowd, “I told you it’s my last year! What are you gonna do about it?” Noah has hosted the ceremony since 2021, but will not return next year.

Trump soon posted his outrage, comparing him to longtime foe and his least favorite late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, before threatening the South African comedian with a lawsuit.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” he continued.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” Trump added, before threatening, “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Trevor Noah and Donald Trump for comment.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The former Daily Show host also managed to trigger a MAGA meltdown during the night after lampooning the 79-year-old president’s bizarre friendship with 43-year-old rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here,” Noah said, which prompted loud cheers from attendees. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

He continued, breaking into an impression of Trump and saying, “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--. I have it. Everybody’s saying it Nicki, I know they say it’s you but it’s me. Wap, wap, wap, look at it baby.”

Incensed, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung complained about the gag on X, writing, “And Trevor Noah is still a giant loser who will be forever known for being unceremoniously kicked off The Daily Show for being a complete psychopath, only to be replaced by a rotating cast of even bigger snowflakes.”

Steven Cheung/X

While there is no evidence that Trump ever visited Little Saint James, the small island in the U.S. Virgin Islands owned by Epstein, he was friends with the financier for around 15 years before the pair fell out in the mid-2000s.

In addition, a 2020 email from the Southern District of New York that was included in the December Epstein files release revealed, “Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case.”

One of the other passengers on one of the trips was an unnamed 20-year old woman. Trump was ultimately listed as a passenger on eight flights between 1993 and 1996.

Former Mar-a-Lago employees have also spoken about the fact that they were sent to provide services to Epstein for years despite continuously warning each other about Epstein’s behavior.

In addition, one of Epstein’s victims testified that Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to pimp her out to Trump and his friends, making it clear that she was “available” for them.

Trump and Epstein were once friendly, but the president said they fell out in 2004. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images