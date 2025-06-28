Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is in attendance at the wedding of the year, but it appears he’d rather you didn’t know that.

The 50-year-old was photographed in attendance at Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, alongside his Italian supermodel girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, who was not in disguise.

In the photos, Leo, who is otherwise in black tie attire, is sporting a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap pulled incredibly low, almost entirely covering his eyes. Unfortunately for Leo, a baseball cap is no match for eagle-eyed fans and paparazzi.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted arriving at Venice airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding (June 26, 2025).



📸 More photos: https://t.co/Bv1woH5f88 pic.twitter.com/fXCm4QC1Oz — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) June 27, 2025

The actor is no stranger to attempting to go incognito—he was photographed arriving in Venice for the wedding once again dressed in all-black, with a hoodie, baseball cap, and mask obscuring much of his face.

Fans on social media were quick to roast Leo for his botched attempt at a disguise, with many wondering why exactly he was so eager to cover up.

Several wondered if he was embarrassed to be spotted attending the wedding of such controversial figures as Bezos and Sánchez, particularly considering his track record as an environmental activist.

One X user wrote, “Why is Leonardo DiCaprio still pretending to be this Hollywood climate activist and then he goes to Jeff Bezos’ wedding and is on a yacht every week. What a fake frau[d]ster,” while a fan on Instagram wrote, “For someone who loves the environment I’m pretty shocked he was at this wedding.”

Venice residents, who have been protesting the wedding for weeks, are upset at the potential for disruption in the already-overwhelmed city as well as the presence of Bezos himself. Last week, protestors unfurled signs over the Rialto Bridge that read, “NO SPACE FOR BEZOS,” while another showed Bezos with a red X over his face.

At another protest earlier this week, activists took over the Piazza San Marco with a sign that read, “IF YOU CAN RENT VENICE FOR YOUR WEDDING YOU CAN PAY MORE TAX.”

Venice has been struggling with the issue of overtourism for years, and city authorities have attempted to alleviate some of the burden by implementing a tourist tax, though critics have argued the tax is insufficient.

DiCaprio has spent much of his career advocating for environmental causes as both an individual and on behalf of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which has supported over 200 projects in 50 countries since 1998. He has also produced several documentary films about the climate crisis, including The 11th Hour and Before the Flood.

The actor’s commitment to environmental causes is what makes his attendance at the wedding so strange to some fans, considering both the wedding’s environmental impact—on top of everything else, several guests arrived on private jets—and Bezos’ own track record, which is murky at best.

A 2022 report found that Amazon, the company Bezos founded in 1994 and of which he is still executive chairman, drastically undercounts its own carbon footprint. Other analyses have found that Amazon generated 599 million pounds of plastic packaging waste in 2020 alone, contributing significantly to pollution, particularly of the world’s oceans.

Other environmental activists have honed in on Bezos for the role he has played in accelerating climate change. In 2023, a group called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice published an open letter titled, “Amazon is failing its own Climate Pledge,” ahead of an organized walkout. In it, the group criticized their employer for failing to meet the standards set by the Climate Pledge announced by Bezos in 2019.

At the time, Bezos said of the decision to make the pledge, “We’re done being in the middle of the herd on this issue—we’ve decided to use our size and scale to make a difference.” Four years on from the pledge, Amazon’s emissions had increased by 40 percent, and it had abandoned commitments like the Shipment Zero pledge to make half of all shipments net-zero carbon by 2030.

In his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards for Best Actor for his role in The Revenant, DiCaprio told the crowd, “Climate change is real, it is happening right now.”