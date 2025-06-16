Venice Tells Bezos to Stay Away Ahead of Lavish Wedding

An American man has been found alive after disappearing during a hiking trip in the Himalayas, his family announced Sunday, calling it a “HUGE miracle.” Samuel Vengrinovich, a California native living in Jaffa, Israel, set out with a group toward Mount Triund near Dharamshala, India, on June 6. Expecting a two-day hike, he never returned to his camp. His tent, most of his clothing, and phone were left behind. Over nine days, Indian authorities and a private rescue team scoured the region’s glacier terrain under worsening weather conditions. A GoFundMe campaign launched by his family in the United States sought funds for rescue efforts, medical care, and transportation . The rescue was confirmed with a photo of a gaunt and disheveled Vengrinovich. “He looks thin and disheveled, and he will require significant medical treatment and hospitalization for his injuries,” the family stated. His family continues to raise funds covering search-and-rescue costs, medical care, and a flight home. No detailed information has been released about his rescue location or health status. Government authorities halted the official search once private efforts confirmed his survival.
Venice has long been a favorite wedding destination among celebrities, but this weekend, residents told one pair of famous fiancés to keep out. On Friday, about 300 people gathered at the Rialto Bridge to protest the upcoming wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, which will take place in the city later this month. Protesters say the celebrations will further disrupt daily life for residents already displaced by mass tourism. Vowing not to “bend to oligarchs,” one group unfurled a banner reading “NO SPACE FOR BEZOS” over the bridge, while another hung a banner from the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore depicting the Amazon founder with a red X over his face. The city’s mayor, meanwhile, insists Venice is “extremely proud” to be the couple’s destination of choice. Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, who began dating in 2018, have kept relatively mum on the details of their ceremony. However, Vogue and TMZ report the guest list likely includes A-list pals like Oprah, Eva Longoria, Ivanka Trump, select Kardashians, and Sanchez’s Blue Origin crewmates Gayle King and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, experts told Daily Mail that the celebration, for which the couple has seemingly rented 30 of the Floating City’s 280 water taxis, may cost up to $21.5 million.
Captain James Cook’s long-lost ship was discovered 250 years later off the coast of Rhode Island. The Australian National Maritime Museum confirmed that the remains of a shipwreck in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, that they had been trying to identify since 1999, match that of Cook’s lost ship, “HMS Endeavour.” “This Final Report is the culmination of 25 years of detailed and meticulous archaeological study on this important vessel,” said the museum’s director and CEO, Daryl Karp, about the project. Cook sailed around the globe in “Endeavour” in the 1700s before it was then sold and repurposed as a transport vessel during the American Revolutionary War, ultimately sinking in 1778. Researchers at the museum compared the wreckage to the ship’s historic plans, finding that certain parts of the vessel, from the placement of certain timbers to the size of the ship itself, were either “absolutely identical” or only a few “millimeters” off. James Hunter, an archaeologist at the museum, said that artifacts that would provide “immediate identification” had most likely already been removed from the ship, but that “what has been recovered up to this point is indicative of an 18th-century time frame.” Another archaeologist at the museum, Kieran Hosty, said that “so far we found lots of things that tick the box for it to be ‘Endeavour’ and nothing on the site which says it’s not.”
Actor Ioan Gruffudd and his wife, Bianca Wallace, are expecting their first baby just weeks after tying the knot. The newlyweds shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of Gruffudd, 51, kissing Wallace’s baby bump in a side-profile silhouette. “Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!” Wallace, 32, captioned the post. In April, the couple announced their marriage in a video showing them exchanging vows against a scenic coastal backdrop. Their union comes after years of bitter separation drama between Gruffudd and his ex-wife, actress Alice Evans, 56, with whom the Welsh actor shares two daughters. Gruffudd—whose acting career included roles in Titanic and Fantastic Four—filed for divorce from Evans in 2021 after 13 years of marriage, setting off a slew of court battles over custody, child support, and spousal payments. The dispute intensified when their 13-year-old daughter filed a restraining order against Gruffudd and Wallace, alleging Wallace slammed a door on her during an argument, causing a bump on her head and bruises on her arms.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense hit what it’s interpreting as a setback on Monday, when the judge in his sex trafficking case dismissed Juror No. 6. According to The New York Times, the 41-year-old Black juror, a Department of Corrections employee, was replaced with an alternate, a 57-year-old white manufacturing architect from Westchester. Juror No. 6’s dismissal came after he gave conflicting answers about where he lives, which the prosecution said showed a “lack of candor.” He originally told the courts he lived in the Bronx and was a fan of 90s hip hop—a pool more likely to take kindly to Combs despite the damning accusations emerging from his racketeering trial. Later, he’d off-handedly told a member of court staff that he’d moved to New Jersey to live with his fiancée, and appeared to adjust his answers at different times in order to remain on the jury. Combs’ defense attorney Xavier Donaldson called the prosecution’s request to remove him a “thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror.” He added, “I don’t play the race card unless I have it in my hand, and I’m not saying I’m playing it now, but the facts are what the facts are.” Judge Arun Subramanian sided with the prosecution: “There has been no evidence and no showing of any kind of any biased conduct or biased manner of proceeding from the government.” He added, per CNN, “It would be improper to let the race of the juror and the alternate juror factor into the proper course here all.” Replacing Juror No. 6 leaves just one Black man on the jury.
An Air India flight was forced to turn around and return to Hong Kong after an unspecified technical issue was discovered with the aircraft. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—the same craft involved in last week’s devastating crash in Ahmedabad which killed 270 people—was an hour into a flight to New Delhi when the pilot suspected a problem and turned around. The exact nature of the technical issue is not currently known but the craft is currently undergoing a series of maintenance checks to determine the problem, Reuters reports. An Air India spokesperson told Sky News: “We are providing all necessary on-ground assistance to the passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.” All but one of the passengers and crew aboard the 787-8 Air India flight bound for London Gatwick were killed when the plane crashed into a residential area just moments after takeoff last Thursday. Preliminary investigations suggest an “extremely rare” double engine failure could have been responsible for the crash, one of the worst aviation accidents in decades.
An aerial reporter got personal during a livestream of the “No Kings” protests across Southern California on Saturday. Aboard a helicopter, Fox 11 aerial reporter Stu Mundel flew viewers across the region as demonstrators took to the streets to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids. But the two-hour-long broadcast made rounds on social media for an entirely different reason. About an hour in, Mundel begins to dish on his love life as he engaged with commenters in the stream’s live chat. “I am legally married. That’s about the only way you can really say it. I am legally married, but I am not looking now at all,” he said. “I just had a bunch of debacles with my personal life.” Mundel kept going as the cameras panned across the streets of Southern California in search of crowds. “I got nothing right now… trying to find myself and be happy. I’m being serious about that. I want to be beholden to no one at this moment,” he said. “Do I get lonely? Of course, of course, but I got cats.” Early into the broadcast, Mundel assured viewers that he was aware his mic was on. “If you’re going to be joining me a little bit later on and you don’t catch the beginning, you’re going to be, like, ‘This guy doesn’t know his mic is open.’ I know my mic is open.” Viewers on YouTube appeared to enjoy the show, with one commenter saying: “I hope the helicopter guy’s marriage can be salvaged.”
Riley Gaines took a dig at Olympic gymnast Simone Biles when announcing her pregnancy at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit. While unveiling her baby bump to the crowd Saturday, the former swimmer referred to her and Biles’ public spat over trans athletes in sports and said: “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’” “How many men do you know that have this?” she continued, showing off her bump. Gaines and Biles first clashed on social media last week after the conservative activist commented on the Minnesota State High School League winning their first softball state championship. “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote, referring to the team’s pitcher, Marissa Rothenberger, who is trans. In response to Gaines’ transphobic post, Biles wrote: “@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick … You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive ... But instead...You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” In a separate post on X, which Gaines was referring to during her pregnancy announcement, Biles added: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines is welcoming a baby girl with her husband, Louis Barker.
Footage has emerged of the Minnesota murder suspect dancing because he was “excited about Jesus.” A video posted by La Borne Matadi, an evangelical church based in Matadi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, appears to show Vance Luther Boelter, 57, hopping around on stage in front of a crowd in 2021, imploring people to praise God. “When I get excited, I want to dance ... what Jesus did for me. Jesus is God, almighty God. He saved my life,” Boelter shouts into a microphone. “Whoo. I’m excited about God, and I want to worship him. [Jesus] is coming again, and he’s got plans and purposes for each one of you and for me.” Boelter then calls on members of the congregation to “get out of the boat.” He says, “Stop looking around at what other people are doing, just get out of the boat and walk on the water. If you’re getting closer to Jesus, you will win. You will succeed.” Boelter’s speech is translated in real time into French for the audience, which offers muted applause to the antics on stage. It was not immediately clear why Boelter was in the Congo. Boelter is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a top Democratic lawmaker and her husband and a second attack on a state Senator and his wife in Minnesota on Saturday.
Powerhouse beauty executive Leonard A. Lauder has died at 92. The chairman emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies passed on June 14 surrounded by family, a statement from the cosmetics conglomerate read Sunday. The eldest son of company founders, namesake Estée and Joseph Lauder, Leonard played a pioneering role in transforming the beauty brand from a small-scale operation into a billion-dollar cosmetics empire. After formally joining the company in 1958, Leonard became CEO from 1982 to 1999. He also spearheaded the launch of several prestige beauty brands, including Clinique and Aramis. “Throughout his life, my father worked tirelessly to build and transform the beauty industry, pioneering many of the innovations, trends, and best practices that are foundational to the industry today,” Leonard’s son and the chair of the board of directors at Estée Lauder Companies, William P. Lauder, said in a statement. In 2013, he announced that he would leave his billion-dollar Cubist art collection to the Met.