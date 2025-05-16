Lauren Sánchez Reveals Who Went to Her Bachelorette Party

Lauren Sánchez posted a special message as she welcomed a bevy of well-heeled women in Paris to celebrate her looming nuptials to billionaire Jeff Bezos.

“Forever starts with friendship,” wrote Sánchez, 55, in an Instagram post that served to kick off her bachelorette party on Thursday. “Surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way. 🤍”

Lauren Sánchez at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

From the photos Sánchez shared in an Instagram carousel, those influential women include Kim Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, singer Katy Perry taking a break from touring, actress and producer Eva Longoria, and October Gonzalez—the new wife of Sánchez’s NFL playing ex Tony Gonzalez, who is the father of her 24-year-old son Nikko.

Sánchez was also joined by Elsa Collins, the co-founder of This Is About Humanity, a nonprofit raising awareness about families separated at the border; Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of vaccine manufacturing heir Adar Poonawalla; film producer Lydia Kives, NFL sportscaster Charissa Thompson, and Veronica Smiley Grazer, wife of film producer Brian Grazer.

The women created a frenzy as paparazzi snapped them filing into L Avenue restaurant for lunch, the Daily Mail reported.

Later at dinner, they dined on fried chicken, Norwegian salmon, had expresso martinis, and “everybody got up and danced when Lauren asked for ‘Earth, Wind and Fire,’” a source told People.

“The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian,” another source told People. “It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13.”

In one Instagram photo, Sánchez, 55, appeared to cap the evening off with a toast as the women were seen raising their drinks.

The post garnered well wishes from fans and other celebs, including Nina Garcia, who commented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️🙌,” and model Brooks Nader, who commented, “The queen!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Behind the lens was photographer Nicolas Gerardin, whom Sánchez tagged in the post. Gerardin is also the photographer who documented Sánchez’s much-maligned 11-minute Blue Origin space flight with her all-girl crew, which included Perry along with Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyễn and producer Kerianne Flynn.

People reported that Sánchez and Bezos, 61, plan to marry off the cost of Venice, Italy, in June on their $500 million yacht named Koru. The outlet reported that the much-talked about couple has already sent out invitations, but they have tried to keep the guest list hush-hush.

Rumored to be on the guest list include the Kardashians, Jenner, Oprah, King, Perry’s partner Orlando Bloom, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Not on the list is President Donald Trump, News Nation reported, but that remains to be seen.

Tony Gonzalez (R) and wife October Gonzalez. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Although Sánchez’s ex Gonzalez and wife October appear to have made the guest list, there are no reports on whether she will be inviting her ex-husband of 14 years, businessman Patrick Whitesell, the father of her children Evan and Ella.

Lauren Sanchez and then husband Patrick Whitesell in 2013. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Similarly, there are no reports that Bezos’ ex-wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott will be in attendance.

Lauren Sanchez, 55, and Jeff Bezos, 61, are set to walk down the aisle sometime in June. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

Yet what is clear is that Sánchez and Bezos are giddy to get married.

Initial reports put the wedding at a price tag of $600 million, but Bezos shot down those reports as false.

“This whole thing is completely false—none of this is happening,” Bezos wrote on X. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”

A News Nation report estimated the cost of the wedding at a more modest $15 million.

“It’s going to be on par with a G7,” a source told The Times. Bezos asked Sánchez to marry him with a pear diamond estimated to be worth at least $2 million, Entrepreneur reported.