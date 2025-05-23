‘Lilo & Stitch’ Fans Livid Over Live Action Movie’s New Ending

Ohana means family, unless you’re the live-action Lilo & Stitch, where “ohana” is really more of a suggestion than anything else.

Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved animated film about Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a spirited Hawaiian girl who builds an unlikely family with a troublemaking alien named Stitch, is now in theaters, and it’s already sparking serious backlash.

(Warning: spoilers ahead.)

Why are fans up in arms? Disney changed the ending, erasing the original’s heart: Nani hands her sister over to the state.

Nani gives Lilo to the State at the end of the movie btw https://t.co/wwpC7cfJL5 — 🍉LoZza🍉 (@CocoaFox023) May 22, 2025

Let us explain.

In the original film, Lilo lives with her sister Nani after their parents die in a car crash driving home one stormy night. However, Nani struggles to keep up with her troublemaking sister. When Stitch comes into their lives and causes even more chaos, a social worker threatens to place Lilo in foster care, believing Nani can’t handle it.

At the end of the original film, after going on an intergalactic adventure, Nani stays Lilo’s guardian, joined by Stitch and his alien pals, who all become one giant untraditional family.

This heartfelt storyline is the emotional core of the animated classic, which is why fans are absolutely losing it over Disney’s decision to mess with the ending.

In this version, the social worker convinces Nani (Sydney Agudong) she’s not cut out to be Lilo’s guardian, and so, their neighbor Tūtū (Amy Hill) becomes Lilo’s foster parent while Nani heads off to college to study marine biology.

Although it may be a more “realistic” ending, people think the change ruins what made the animated version so great—the dynamic between the sisters.

Yeah but what if instead we kept Jumba as a villain and Lilo gets sent into foster care so Nani goes to college



Wouldn’t that be great https://t.co/1bTFP7k7fV — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) May 23, 2025

Remember in #LiloandStitch where Nani cared for Lilo very much and used every strength of her being to protect her and did anything keep her happy?



Yeah in the live action remake she just leaves for college and the neighbors take Lilo in pic.twitter.com/J8ibGbgnLB — ChelseatheCartoonGal (@CartoonGal1) May 23, 2025

so i just found out that in the live action lilo stitch movie nani gives up custody of lilo pic.twitter.com/HJ0Y4DmI1P — minnie 𝜗𝜚🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@NANAMITHEWORLD) May 23, 2025

Just heard that in the lilo and stitch remake Nani gives up lilo and goes to college even though the whole reason she was fighting so hard to keep her is so they never get separated. The way these remakes consistently miss the point of the originals is kind of hilarious — ِ (@yaoification) May 23, 2025

Not to mention, this change also undercuts the emotional power of a huge scene from the original film where the social worker almost takes Lilo away.

(MAJOR Spoiler for Lilo and Stitch 2025)



So the whole subplot about Nani wanting custody of Lilo is altered so badly that this scene meant nothing in the new one. pic.twitter.com/f0co3vuxOA — Dalia1784 (Horace Horsecollar fan!!) (@dalia1784) May 22, 2025

Stitch watches the heartbreak unfold and realizes that Lilo and Nani’s pain mirrors his own desperation for family. Ultimately, this realization makes the little blue alien decide that he wants to be a part of their family.

“That was the whole point of the original movie!! They completely destroyed the meaning of this movie 😭," one person wrote on X, commenting on the scene in question.

All in all, it’s fine to change things up for a live action adaptation. However, in the case of Lilo & Stitch, the consensus from fans is that Disney made the wrong choice.