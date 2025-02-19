Hot Takes

All the Men on ‘Love Is Blind’ Look the Same

LOVE IS (FACE) BLIND

You can’t tell me that those white boys aren’t the same person.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Adam Beavis, Tom Dann, Ben Mezzenga, Andrew Cole, Mason Horacen, Alex Brown, Mo Ndiaye, Devin Buckley, Daniel Hastings, Brian C. Sumption, David Bettenburg, Hugo Orieny, Joey Leveille, Benji Smith, Scott Sanderson, Brad Morgan
Greg Gayne/Netflix
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Obsessed‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Industry News‘SNL’ Welcomes Back Fired Cast Member Who Bombed Hosting Gig
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityMAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
Hot TakesWatch Netflix’s ‘Offline Love’ Instead of Trash Like ‘Love Is Blind’
Jon O'Brien
CelebrityKevin Spacey Hits Back at Guy Pearce After ‘Aggressive’ Behavior Claims
Julia Ornedo