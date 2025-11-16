MacGruber Returns to Blow Up the Epstein List on ‘SNL’

Former cast member Will Forte crashed the latest Saturday Night Live episode as his iconic character MacGruber.

MacGruber once again found himself with a ticking bomb to take care of, but this time he was distracted by a surprisingly timely source: the Epstein files.

“I have a document in my possession that I was going to leak to the press,” said MacGruber’s assistant Colton, played by host Glen Powell.

Colton explained that the document was “something so sensitive, something so powerful, that people would go to any lengths to stop me.”

SNL, Glen Powell holding the Epstein files. NBC

MacGruber was proud of Colton for holding the powerful accountable, at least until he opened the document and saw that he was in them.

“Something wrong, MacGruber?” asked Tani, played by cast member Chloe Fineman.

MacGruber evaded the question and told them to look for a needle around the room. As they turned around MacGruber went right to shredding the document.