Madonna Makes Shock Confession About Her Best Sex Ever

The Queen of Pop did not hold back when she was asked in a new promotional video who her “best d--k down” was.

The playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, ID’s Marcello Gutierrez, and Lopez ask away in a sneak peek first obtained by Page Six on Thursday. STR New/REUTERS

“I’m only going to name dead people,” Madonna claimed, before dropping the bombshell. “John Kennedy Jr.,” she whispered, prompting her audience of fellow celebrities to shriek, “Shut upppppppp!”

Madonna, 67, is promoting her newest album, Confessions II, in an unconventional way—planning to release a tell-all video in collaboration with Grindr, featuring various cultural icons who pepper her with questions.

In a sneak peek, first obtained by Page Six on Thursday, she singled out the late JFK Jr. from a crowd of her star-studded previous romances, which include rapper Tupac Shakur and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Tupac apparently did not compare to JFK Jr. WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The shocking reveal apparently wasn’t news to designer Raul Lopez, who said Madonna is the third person he has heard from about the Kennedy scion’s skill in bed.

“Everyone says his d--k was crazy and he was a good f---,” Lopez said, to which Madonna responded with a sly, “Mmm hmm.”

JFK Jr., who died at age 38 alongside his wife Carolyn Bessette in a tragic 1999 plane accident, is no longer alive to tell his side of the story, but their tryst in the late 1980s has been widely documented by the many people fascinated by the scion’s legacy.

John F Kennedy Jr and Pop singer Madonna talk together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, June 28, 1997. Michael Brennan/Getty Images

“She came on to him, and it was flattery. She was at the top of her game,” an unidentified friend said in 2024’s JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography. “He loved her body. It was all about physical attraction; it wasn’t going to be anything beyond that.”

But the source claims they may not have gone all the way during their tryst, which they referred to as “barely a fling.”

“They didn’t have the protection measures and she was very on top of HIV prevention,” they said, sharing that they had “fun in other ways.”

JFK Jr. was married to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. They both died in the 1999 plane crash. Newscom

Others say he was captivated by the singer.

“The dashing, dark, muscular Kennedy gave her a set of keys to his apartment,” J. Randy Taraborrelli wrote in 2012’s After Camelot.

Either way, it was much to the chagrin of JFK Jr.’s mother and former first lady Jackie Onassis, who was befuddled by the singer’s behavior.

“Jackie had spent her entire celebrity life avoiding paparazzi, whereas Madonna would court paparazzi. And Jackie just couldn’t understand any of that,” Taraborrelli further revealed to People in a 2023 interview.

It also didn’t help, in the eyes of Onassis, that Madonna was still married at the time to Sean Penn, whom she wouldn’t divorce until January 1989 after years of turbulence in their marriage.

Madonna and Sean Penn in 1986. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images