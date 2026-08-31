Fervent Donald Trump supporter Randy Quaid has gone on a bizarre tirade against Anne Hathaway being cast in a sequel to a movie he starred in 36 years ago.

Quaid, 75, who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, played Tim Daland in 1990’s Days of Thunder, the film where Tom Cruise met and fell in love with co-star Nicole Kidman, whom he’d later marry and divorce.

Quaid’s Hollywood career has faltered after a string of legal issues, including felony vandalism charges after squatting in a Santa Barbara property in 2010.

Randy Quaid speaks on stage during Fan Expo Chicago 2025 on August 17, 2025. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

After Tom Cruise announced Anne Hathaway would join him in Days of Thunder 2, Quaid posted on X on Saturday, tagging the Hollywood legend to point out he needs to reunite with estranged ex-wife Kidman, not Hathaway. Cruise and Kidman divorced in 2001 and have not worked together since. Quaid took particular aim at Hathaway.

“We need Nicole back. Don’t be a p---y, @TomCruise,” Quaid wrote on X. “You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking.”

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the racetrack in a scene from the film 'Days of Thunder', 1990. Archive Photos/Getty Images

Referencing Hathaway, 43, who is expecting her third child, Quaid added, “Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant.” Hathaway has two sons with her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2010. She announced her pregnancy in June, calling it a “buzzer-beater.”

In a video Cruise and Hathaway shared on Saturday to announce the sequel, the actress says, “I’m gonna have this baby and we’re gonna make this movie.”

The movie is not due for release until June 2028 and is being shot for IMAX.

Randy Quaid in 1989. Steve Schapiro/Getty Images

Quaid kept posting, adding, “If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again. We don’t need a new girl; we need a new race car!”

Quaid then made his comments political, saying “Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA,” in another post.

“The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea.”

Randy Quaid goes after "leftist" Anne Hathaway on X. X

Quaid’s wild posting spree came just hours after posting a 10-second video where he claimed to be cast in the sequel, saying “Hey, Tom Cruise just called me. We’re making Days of Thunder 2!,” while behind the wheel of a car.

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Cruise, Hathaway and Quaid for comment.

The sequel to Days of Thunder, which made nearly $160 million worldwide, follows the success of another belated Cruise sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which made $1.5 billion worldwide in 2022.

Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of Warner Bros.' "The End Of Oak Street" at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026, in Burbank, California. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Last month, Republican voices used an eight-year-old reason to criticize Hathaway, who stars in the MAGA-baiting The Odyssey.

Fox News host Tomi Lahren weighed in on the vintage video of the star receiving the 2018 National Ally for Equality Award from the LGBTQ organization the Human Rights Campaign.

“A reminder that her standing up there on her perch in her fancy gown and updo delivering this self-righteous lecture cost her absolutely zero,” Lahren said. “She makes no sacrifice. She loses nothing. Yet, she is hailed as brave and bold. For what? Words.”