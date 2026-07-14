Oscar Winner, 43, Opens Up About ‘Buzzer-Beater’ Pregnancy

Anne Hathaway opened up about her pregnancy, revealing why she and her husband were “shocked” to be expecting their third child.

Hathaway, 43, is expecting baby number three with husband Adam Shulman. The Devil Wears Prada star revealed her big news in a viral Instagram post on June 19.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the TV anchor asked Hathaway how it feels to be “adding a third to the brood.”

“Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” the actress replied. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.”

“We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” she quipped, laughing.

“You got it in right at the buzzer!” responded Meyers.

Anne Hathaway said she and her husband were "so shocked" by the preganancy. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Hathaway’s pregnancy at 43 comes after several high-profile celebrities have announced motherhood at later ages. Natalie Portman, 44, revealed in April that she is pregnant with her first child with her new partner, Tanguy Destable. Cameron Diaz, 53, welcomed a third baby with husband Benji Madden, 47, in May.

The likes of Hathaway and Portman join a long list of celebrities having children after 40: Halle Berry gave birth at 47; Christie Brinkley at 44; Nicole Kidman at 41.

Hathaway asked Meyers, 52, who has three children with his wife, Alexi Ashe, for any parenting advice. “Weirdly, it just kind of goes on like autopilot,” he told an incredulous Hathaway. ”It just turns out, once there’s three, just like there’s not much you can do except watch. Accept it and enjoy it.”

Hathaway and Shulman, 45, welcomed their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in March 2016. They had their second child, Jack Shulman, in 2019.

The couple has been married since 2012.

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have two children and are now expecting their third. Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

The actress is in the midst of a whirlwind press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in which she plays Penelope, Queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus. On red carpets and in interviews, she has flaunted her growing baby bump.

In April, around the release of The Devil Wears Prada sequel, the actress kept her pregnancy quiet because she “wanted the attention to stay on the project,” an insider told People.

“She wanted to reveal the pregnancy on her own terms,” the source revealed.

The cast of “The Odyssey”: Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya at the World Premiere in London, England. Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage

Hathaway told Elle that she, Shulman, and their sons–now ages 10 and 6–are “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together.”

“So for the moment, we’re all just in it,” she said in her May cover interview. “Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well.”