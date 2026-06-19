Oscar Winner, 43, Reveals She’s Pregnant With Third Child

Anne Hathaway, 43, has announced that she is pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

The Oscar-winning actress shared the news in an Instagram video that already has more than 20 million views, revealing her growing baby bump while wearing a flowing white dress. Set to Barbara Lewis’ “Baby I’m Yours,” the clip showed Hathaway stepping into frame before dropping her arms to unveil her pregnancy and smiling as she cradled her stomach. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post.

Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The couple welcomed their first child in 2016 before expanding their family again with the birth of Jack three years later.

The actress has been enjoying a successful year both professionally and personally. Just this year, Hathaway starred in the A24 drama Mother Mary, playing the title character opposite Michaela Coel. She also reprised her role as Andy Sachs in the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey on July 17.

In a May interview with Elle, Hathaway offered a rare glimpse into family life, describing her sons as being in a “really fun zone” where “we all love hanging out together.” She added that she and Shulman are focused on living in the moment and “soaking it up” as they raise their children.

Hathaway has often credited motherhood with changing her outlook on life. In a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, she said she did not feel “fully landed and fully here” until becoming a parent.

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The announcement comes amid a wave of celebrity pregnancies later in life. In April, actress Natalie Portman revealed that she is expecting her third child, describing the experience as both a “privilege” and a “miracle.”