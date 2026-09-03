MAGA Star Reveals Why She’s ‘Hate-Watching’ Emmy-Winning Hit

Megyn Kelly really hates The Pitt. And she’s currently bingeing episodes of the Emmy-winning hit series to prove it.

The MAGA podcaster launched a tirade against HBO Max’s lauded medical drama after discovering a Season 1 storyline centering around a 17-year-old seeking the abortion drug mifepristone despite her mother’s objections.

“So, this is entertainment by modern standards,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “I wasn’t entertained. I was really offended. Now I’m, like, hate-watching. Now I’m like, what are they going to do next? This is unbelievable that this didn’t make more news.”

Kristi Wheeler (Abby Ryder Fortson) and Lynette Wheeler (Marguerite Moreau) in “The Pitt” on HBO Max. HBO Max

In the storyline in question, the 17-year-old character, Kristi Wheeler, has been pregnant for just over 11 weeks, meaning she is ineligible for the medical abortion, despite experts deeming the drug safe and effective at 12 weeks.

In order to get Kristi the medication she needs, Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) claims the hospital’s computerized medical records had glitched and that prior sonograms hadn’t uploaded. He fudges the math, claims Kristi’s pregnancy is at 10 weeks and 6 days, and orders her the pills.

“There are all sorts of reasons why you are not supposed to give the abortion drug past 11 weeks, which include complications to the—I’m not going to use the term mother—to the woman trying to abort the baby, like increased bleeding and cramping and other problems,” Kelly said, disregarding the ample research showing it can, in fact, be safe.

“This is all very sick,” she continued. “And they treat this truly like it’s a migraine headache, and it’s really no big deal.”

Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) and Robby (Noah Wyle) on “The Pitt.” HBO Max

Kelly also took issue with the fact that Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor), the medical assistant treating Kristi, is a Black woman. Kelly attempted to roast a hypothetical reaction to a hypothetical reversal where “the daughter’s going to have the baby and the angry, ugly leftist mom comes in and is like, ‘You’re not having that damn baby, you will take this abortion drug right now.’ And then the nice white male doctor swoops in to say she’ll never forgive you if you make her kill her baby.”

She said that, if this were the case, there would be “ubiquitous coverage” and outrage in the media.

So far, it seems to be just her.