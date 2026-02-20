MAGA ‘View’ Host Says She’s Been Bombarded With ‘Hate’

Savannah Chrisley wants viewers to know she was “affected” by the “hate” that The View fans sent her during her week guest-hosting the show.

Before Joy Behar jumped into the show’s first “Hot Topic” of the day on Friday, Chrisley had a message for the co-hosts.

“I want to thank you all for giving me a voice and allowing me to sit at the table and believe totally differently, but have conversations that are hard and respectful,” she said.

But later in the show, when addressing fans, Chrisley had a different message.

“As an adult sitting here on The View this week, the amount of hateful messages I have gotten on—‘fat,’ ‘MAGA supporter’... it affects me at almost 30 years old,” she said during the show’s segment about Meta’s social media harm trial.

Behar, 83, replied with the advice, “Don’t read them, Savannah,” while the 28-year-old admitted, “I’m trying not to.”

“You’re addicted to reading them, aren’t you?” Behar joked.

Chrisley quipped, “Next topic.”

Savannah Chrisley joined the hosts of 'The View' this week, sparking backlash. YouTube/The View

The comments came after fans threatened to boycott the show when Chrisley took her seat as one of several conservative co-hosts tapped to fill in for Alyssa Farah Griffin while the former Trump aide is on maternity leave. Chrisley wrote on Instagram after day one at The View table, “To those who have sent hate..I hear you. And I still choose love.”

Viewer displeasure with Chrisley’s selection stems from her role facilitating the president’s pardoning of her parents, Todd and Julie, who were each serving extensive sentences for multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The convicts were released from prison within 24 hours of the president’s pardon.

Todd and Julie Chrisley in a promotional photo for Season 6 of 'Chrisley Knows Best' Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Chrisley family members were the stars of reality shows Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley for over a decade. The Chrisleys’ attorney claimed the TV couple’s convictions were the result of unjust targeting for their “conservative values.”

Fans saw Savannah’s selection as a guest host as a fealty move to Trump. The daytime series is under investigation by Trump’s FCC for hosting a Democratic Texas Senate candidate, James Talarico.

Chrisley drew more criticism on Thursday when she declared at The View table that Trump was “not racist,” drawing a sharp rebuke from the co-hosts, who recounted Trump’s long recorded history of racism in response.

The previous day, in an attempt to criticize House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chrisley inaccurately declared that she was the Democrats’ 2028 presidential candidate, prompting further corrections from the cast.

Those moments did not assuage Chrisley from thanking the hosts for having her on Friday, as she made it clear that the most unpleasant part of the job was the online “hate,” rather than the hosts themselves.

“It’s the moments off camera that people don’t get to see, to where we really do have more in common,” she said on the show Friday.

Replied her sharpest on-air critic, Hostin, “We have a lot in common.”

Ana Navarro joked, “I’m glad we got through a week where nobody needs electroshock therapy.”

Behar added, “You were very good and very sweet. We all like you very much. Happy to have had you here.”