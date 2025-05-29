Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Officially Free 24 Hours After Trump Pardon
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been released from prison one day after receiving a full pardon from President Donald Trump. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, People magazine confirmed Wednesday. He was picked up by his daughter Savannah Chrisley who told reporters, including TMZ, at the scene: “This process has been absolutely insane and I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad… I’m just a daughter who wants to take her dad home with me.” Savannah’s brother, Grayson Chrisley, also went to pick up their mother from Federal Medical Center in Kentucky, People adds. The couple were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022, and were later sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be giving the reality stars full pardons, telling their children on the phone: “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean … I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”