Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘The View’ Over MAGA Host

Fans of The View expressed strong concerns after guest host Savannah Chrisley, a MAGA supporter, made her big debut on Tuesday. Some are even threatening to boycott the ABC talk show while Chrisley co-hosts.

Chrisley, 28, is among a cohort of guest hosts appearing on the “Hot Topics” segment of The View, replacing Alyssa Farah Griffin during maternity leave. Viewers of the show shared their outrage on social media after Chrisley began her hosting rotation on Feb. 17.

“I’ll be taking a hiatus until next week. Sorry ‘The View,’ absolutely love this show but the bar has been lowered way too much at this seated position,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“No just no,” wrote another. “Please put more effort and thought on your guest co-host, considering what the country is going through, this is not it.”

Savannah Chrisley joined the hosts of 'The View' this week, sparking backlash. YouTube/The View

Another person similarly said, “That’s it for me. Will not be watching this week. Very disappointed in the show for choosing her. Come on!!!”

“Ratings matter and you are losing viewers with her on the show…and it’s not about her point of view it’s about who and what she supports," expressed one fan.

Dozens of comments followed suit, with regular viewers saying they would not tune in to the show this week. On YouTube, where Chrisley’s first episode as co-host was uploaded, people overwhelmingly criticized Chrisley and The View for selecting her as a host.

Viewers reacted to Savannah Chrisley's debut as a co-host on the ABC talk show. YouTube/The View

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed her support for Chrisley on Instagram, writing, “Love this look! 🙌❤️."

Many others appeared to support Chrisley and her new role as co-host this week, with fans of the influencer flocking to the comments to defend her.

Chrisley is no stranger to the spotlight, having grown up in the public eye through Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network’s reality show focusing on her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. The controversial couple was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 but received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump in 2025. Chrisley, a vocal supporter of Trump, expressed her gratitude to the president for releasing her parents.

Reality TV personalities Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The View hosts Joy Behar and Ana Navarro slammed the pardon on the show in May, calling the move “unethical.”

“According to this administration, if you’re a reality star with a lot of money and a tax cheat and you commit fraud, then that’s good—we’re going to give you a pardon," Behar said.

Chrisley alluded to her co-hosts’ reaction before appearing on the show, writing on X, “I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division. But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia.”

I’ll be co-hosting @TheView the week of Feb 16th!



I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom.



I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less… — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) February 5, 2026

The podcaster and media personality also addressed the backlash she received after her first appearance on social media.

“Today was more than a seat at the table… it was a moment of purpose. Four women who see the world one way, and one who sees it another… yet we sat together, we talked, we listened. That is what real dialogue in this country is supposed to look like," Chrisley wrote on Instagram. She added that she and Behar “shared laughs off camera that people will never see.”

“We don’t have to agree to coexist. We don’t have to think the same to sit at the same table. And we don’t have to silence ourselves to be accepted,” she added. “To those who have sent hate.. I hear you. And I still choose love.”