Major Music Festival in Crisis Amidst Backlash to Headliner

London’s largest music festival is in shambles amid widespread condemnation over its controversial headliner.

Last week, the U.K.’s Wireless Festival announced Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as the headliner for each of its three-night concert series.

London’s Wireless Festival is in a free fall after numerous sponsors backed out due to Ye's headlining performance. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Following the announcement, Pepsi withdrew its decade-long partnership with Wireless—previously marketed as PEPSI PRESENTS WIRELESS—joining PayPal, Rockstar, and Diego, who owns Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan. The festival’s partnerships website page has been completely removed by organizers.

Ye’s decision to headline the festival follows his previous attempts to distance himself from his controversial decade of antisemitism and racism, including proclaiming to be a “Nazi,” releasing a song called “Heil Hitler,” and selling swastika T-shirts on his website.

Kanye West's website was taken down after he began selling swastika T-shirts. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

With the release of his new album, Bully, last week, Ye, 48, has been trying to rebuild his image through live concerts, including two in Los Angeles, which earned him more than $33 million to date. Wireless is an attempt at a continuation.

On Monday, while Wireless was in free fall, a managing director of the organization behind the festival defended the decision to book Ye in a statement.

Based on his own personal experience with people who suffer from mental health issues, Festival Public managing director Melvin Benn said, “I have witnessed many episodes of despicable behaviour that I have had to forgive and move on from.”

Ye last performed at the Wireless Festival in 2014. RANDALL HILL/REUTERS

“If I wasn’t before, I have become a person of forgiveness and hope in all aspects of my life, including work,” he continued.

Benn supported the festival by pointing out that Ye’s music continues to be played on radio stations and on streaming platforms in the country “without comment or vitriol from anyone,” in response to vocal critiques across the nation.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the festival’s choice to spotlight Ye, calling it “deeply concerning.”

“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears,” Starmer, 63, told British newspaper The Sun. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”

Previous Wireless Festival headliners have included Drake, J Cole, Travis Scott, and Bruno Mars. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Benn called Ye’s previous comments “abhorrent,” and noted that they only intend for him to perform his music.

“We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions,” Benn said.

“Forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world and I would ask people to reflect on their instant comments of disgust at the likelihood of him performing (as was mine) and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do,” he concluded.

Ye’s controversial statements led to his being banned from Australia, his wife’s home country. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Even with the festival’s backing, it is unclear whether Ye will be allowed into the country. Many organizations within the U.K. have called for the country to bar Ye from entering.

The chief executive of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Michael Wiger, called on Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to deny his entry.

U.K. Ministers are currently considering the request to ban Ye.