Hollywood Nepo Baby Breaks Silence About ‘Infidelity’ Rumors

Margaret Qualley, 31, and Jack Antonoff, 42, are indeed calling it quits, but fans shouldn’t believe reports about “infidelity,” a representative for the actress said on Friday.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated star—and daughter of actress Andie MacDowell—confirmed her split from her husband of less than three years, Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff, to People. Qualley’s representative also set the record straight on the reason for the development.

“The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,” the rep told the site.

Qualley and Antonoff married in August 2023. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice

They added, “They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”

Qualley, who starred opposite Demi Moore in 2024’s The Substance, and Antonoff began dating publicly in 2021 and married in August 2023, with a star-studded ceremony in Long Beach Island.

Qualley’s statement comes after social media speculation about the status of the couple’s relationship.

Qualley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards for her role as Sue in “The Substance”. Universal Studios

Antonoff attended Taylor Swift’s wedding without Qualley on July 3, and removed a song dedicated to her from his band the Bleachers’ tour setlist. Qualley deleted their wedding photos from her Instagram account—all before the separation was ultimately confirmed to People.

An insider told the site that the former couple “love each other deeply” and “are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity.”