Andie MacDowell’s Actress Daughter and Singer Husband Separate

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly separated after less than three years of marriage. source told People on Wednesday that things have been “rocky” and that the couple is “trying to figure things out.” Qualley, 31, is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, while Antonoff, 42, was in a five-year relationship with Girls star Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2017 before they split up. Rumors of trouble between Qualley and Antonoff had been swirling for months. On July 7, fans noticed that Qualley appeared to delete photos from the couple’s 2023 wedding from her Instagram account. She was also absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, which Antonoff attended with his sister. Fans also noted that Bleachers had dropped “Margaret”, Antonoff’s love song inspired by Qualley, from his latest tour setlist. The couple was last publicly photographed together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the reported split.

People