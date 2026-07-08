Luke Wilson, 54, Welcomes First Child With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly separated after less than three years of marriage. A source told People on Wednesday that things have been “rocky” and that the couple is “trying to figure things out.” Qualley, 31, is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, while Antonoff, 42, was in a five-year relationship with Girls star Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2017 before they split up. Rumors of trouble between Qualley and Antonoff had been swirling for months. On July 7, fans noticed that Qualley appeared to delete photos from the couple’s 2023 wedding from her Instagram account. She was also absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, which Antonoff attended with his sister. Fans also noted that Bleachers had dropped “Margaret”, Antonoff’s love song inspired by Qualley, from his latest tour setlist. The couple was last publicly photographed together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the reported split.
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- 1Andie MacDowell’s Daughter and Singer Husband SeparateOFF KEYSocial media clues and tour setlist changes fueled speculation of the couple’s split.
- 2Luke Wilson, 54, and Girlfriend, 24, Welcome Baby First BabyGIRL DADThe couple introduced their newborn daughter at a press event for Wilson’s new Netflix comedy, “The Resort at Pelican Hill.”
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Shock Details Revealed in ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer’s DeathGUTPUNCHLauren Bennett’s father faults the National Health Service for the pop star’s death but police speculate otherwise.
- 4Scuba Diver Charged in Death of 23-Year-Old StudentDIVING DISASTERSofia Devries vanished from a diving lesson and was found dead two days later.
Shop with ScoutedThis App-Controlled Prostate Massager Syncs With VR ContentBETTER BUZZLovense’s Summer Sale drops its bestselling prostate massager below $100.
- 5Couple Reveal How They Survived Six Days Lost in ForestWEE MADE IT!The pair had to take some drastic measures to make it through the week.
- 6Jelly Roll’s Ex Spotted Kissing New Man in Rapper’s Own BarROLLING ONThe pair were married for a decade before filing for divorce in May.
- 7‘That ’70s Show’ Star’s Ex Undergoes Emergency Transplant LIFE SAVER!The actress and model filed for divorce following her ex-husband’s rape conviction.
- 8900 Snakes Escape After Massive FloodsSNAKES ALIVESeveral highly venomous cobras were among the escaped reptiles.
Shop with ScoutedThese Low-Sodium Electrolyte Packs Outperform Sports DrinksTHIRST AIDMomentm has changed the game when it comes to hydration.
- 9NYC’s Buckling Skyscraper Will Be Partially DemolishedSAFETY RISKExperts say that efforts to rebuild the structure can be dangerous if not carried out with caution.
- 10Doctor With Murder ‘Lust’ Convicted of Killing 15 PatientsDOCTOR DEATHOn five occasions, he is accused of setting fire to their homes to cover his tracks.
Luke Wilson, 54, Welcomes First Child With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend
Legally Blonde star Luke Wilson has become a dad. Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, introduced their newborn daughter at a press event for Wilson’s new Netflix comedy, The Resort at Pelican Hill on Tuesday. Wilson and Yates’ relationship has remained mostly secret, except for their appearance together at a June 2024 premiere party for Horizon: An American Saga. The Anchorman actor has talked about wanting kids for a while. On a 2020 episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night show, Wilson mentioned his brothers’ kids, saying, “I get along great with those guys, they’re great little kids and definitely the kind that make me want to have some kids of my own, which I should get on sooner rather than later.” In the same interview, he voiced fears about becoming an older dad. “I mean, Anthony Quinn, he had a child when he was 80. I just don’t want to be one of those dads that has to pay somebody in the neighborhood to throw the football with his kid [when] he can’t,” he told O’Brien.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
LMFAO singer Lauren Bennett allegedly had severe reactions to an undisclosed medication that she had been prescribed for months leading up to her death, according to her father. Bennett, 36 at the time of her death, was announced dead in an Instagram post shared Monday by the singer’s former band, G.R.L. It has since been revealed to TMZ that police believe the singer died via suicide on May 29, though her official cause of death has not been confirmed, and an investigation into her death began on June 12. “As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her,” the British star’s father, Richard Bennett, told The New York Post. “We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.” The ongoing investigation is led by Kent and Medway Coroner Service, and is set to continue until an Oct. 30 inquest.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Diving instructor Thiago Nahuel Pocovi, 26, has been charged in the manslaughter of her student, Sofia Devries, 23, who vanished during a scuba diving lesson off the coast of Argentina on Feb. 16. Two days after she disappeared, Devries was found dead. Argentine prosecutors found that Pocovi violated safety protocols and regulations governing professional diving instructors. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is still deciding whether the case will be brought to trial. The group of seven divers led by Pocovi was diving in the Golfo Nuevo in the province of Chubut when Devries went missing. The 23-year-old took the lesson with her boyfriend in the hopes of advancing her scuba certification, according to Argentinian station Radio Rafaela. Her body was found about 65 feet below the water’s surface two days later, and an autopsy revealed she died from drowning. After the incident, Devries’ boyfriend posted to Instagram in Spanish: “We had an underwater accident and we haven’t found her since yesterday. I want to find her!”
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Sexual wellness is no longer just about sophisticated vibrators or high-tech couples’ toys. One of the fastest-growing categories in the booming wellness category is prostate wellness. More and more men are becoming curious about exploring pleasure beyond traditional masturbation methods. Searches for prostate massagers have surged in recent years, online communities dedicated to prostate play continue to grow, and the conversation around men’s sexual health is becoming noticeably less taboo. If you’ve been curious but hesitant to invest, Lovense’s Summer Sale is a good excuse to take the plunge. From July 2 through July 10, the brand’s bestselling Edge 2 Adjustable Prostate Massager is marked down from $199 to just $93, a rare 53 percent discount. Unlike fixed-shape devices that rely on trial and error, the Edge 2 features an adjustable neck that can be customized to better match your anatomy for a more comfortable, personalized fit.
The advanced sex toy is engineered with dual motors that provide simultaneous internal and external stimulation, while independent controls let you tailor the intensity of each zone. Where the Edge 2 really stands apart, however, is its connected technology. Through the Lovense Remote app, users can browse thousands of community-created vibration patterns, sync the device to music, compatible interactive VR content, or long-distance partner control, and even connect it with other Lovense devices for a more immersive experience. Whether you’ve been prostate-play curious for years or you’re simply looking to upgrade your sexual wellness routine with smarter tech, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Lovense’s leading prostate massager. At more than half off, the Summer Sale makes now the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.
A couple drank their own urine and foraged for berries to survive after getting lost in a forest for six days. Chiara Pesaresi, 38, and her husband Davide Cesaroni, 41, survived for six days after losing their way during what was supposed to be a circular hike in the Friulian Dolomites in Italy. They had taken the Marini Trail but lost track of the route markers as they passed through a patch of dense forest. They came across a ravine on their first day and spent the night there to save energy, during which time they drank their own urine to avoid dying of thirst. They had only small food rations and foraged for berries before finding a stream with fresh water to drink from after two days. Unanswered messages from Cesaroni’s mother led her to file a missing-person report, triggering a mountain-rescue search during which their car was found near Pordenone. On the fourth day, they heard a helicopter overhead but weren’t spotted. “We built a shelter out of two densely foliaged pine trees: sticks were driven around them, protecting the shelter like an igloo against damp, wind, and cold,” they told Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino. On Wednesday morning, a helicopter landed near them, and they were rescued.
Jelly Roll’s ex, Bunnie XO, has been spotted kissing a new man in the rapper’s own bar just weeks into their divorce. Footage shows the Dumb Blonde podcast host, 46, kissing Dylan Wolf, a 24-year-old who appears on the Netflix reality series Calabasas Confidential. The two were together on the Fourth of July, up on the roof of Goodnight Nashville—a four-story Music City spot that Jelly Roll owns—in a members-only area. Under blue light, they lean into each other, then break to watch a fireworks display, Wolf beside her with a cigarette in hand. He leaned into the moment afterward, posting his own TikTok with the podcaster and hinting she would turn up on his show soon, captioning it “Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo.” Jelly Roll filed to end the marriage on May 18, following what was described as an argument on Mother’s Day, and word reached the public in mid-June. Bunnie has since said the two remain close after nearly a decade together and that her estranged husband is dating again.
The ex-wife of That ’70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson has undergone life-saving kidney surgery. Page Six reports that Havoc star Bijou Phillips, 46, had a transplant after five months of waiting for a donor. She had been on dialysis for that time, and has now expressed her gratitude on Instagram for having gotten the vital procedure she needed. “I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed into help me, get checked to donate, you are all hero’s [sic]!” she said, sharing a picture of herself in hospital scrubs. “My wonderful brother [Aron Wilson] donated in the kidney exchange! He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them.” She continued: “And then a few weeks later, the voucher program found me a perfect match! So close it’s like I got the kidney from one of my parents! I am so blow [sic] away by Dr. Veale and the magic he does! The kidney exchange, voucher program, and his surgical skills!!! He only cut the facia! He didn’t cut the muscles so I didn’t even really need much pain medication at all, just Tylenol!” she added. “I feel at five days out like I did four months after my last surgery! The technique he developed is brilliant and he is a lifesaver!” Phillips married Masterson in 2011 after meeting at a celebrity poker tournament two years earlier. They welcomed their daughter, Fianna, in 2014. Phillips has been dating Jamie Mazur since 2024. The businessman was engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio for 10 years with the couple having two children together before they split in 2018.
Nearly 900 snakes have escaped from a farm in China after it flooded during Typhoon Maysak. At least 17 people have died, with more than 331 injured, after powerful storms carrying 160mph winds tore through parts of southern and central China, ripping apart homes, overturning vehicles, and damaging farmland. More than 4,800 houses were damaged. In the southern region of Guangxi, at least six people were killed in severe flooding that also saw around 900 snakes escape from a snake farm that was washed away, state-owned media Red Star News reported. Videos showed residents wading through knee-deep floodwaters to capture the escaped snakes. One villager was hospitalized after being bitten, while around a dozen locals joined forces to round up the reptiles. Officials said most of the escapees were harmless water snakes and rat snakes, but the group also included several highly venomous cobras.
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Hydration is having a moment this summer. Between the dedicated breaks during soccer’s biggest tournament and a broader reckoning with how depleted people are, the paradigm has shifted well beyond simply “drinking more water.” Naturally, electrolyte packs have soared in popularity in recent years—especially during summer. Electrolyte supplements may help support hydration, but most are made for high-endurance training events like marathons. Plus, most conventional blends are loaded with sodium, caffeine, sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Momentm’s Ignition hydration packs take a different approach.
Ignition contains just 150mg of sodium, a fraction of the average 300 to 500mg found in typical electrolyte blends, paired with essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. Functional ingredients like coconut water and green tea extract round out the formula, supporting hydration without the overload. Each 5g packet mixes easily into 8oz of water, making it simple to work into any routine. The variety pack is the ideal starting point, featuring four delicious flavors: pineapple lychee, açai, apple cider, and blueberry lemonade. Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase any two boxes of Ignition, you’ll receive a complimentary orange water bottle (while supplies last).
The Midtown Manhattan skyscraper at risk of collapse on Tuesday is now the subject of an ongoing investigation and stabilization work. “This investigation will help determine how this failure occurred, what events led to the failure, and how similar failures can be prevented in the future,” New York’s Department of Buildings’ Deputy Press Secretary David Maggiotto told the Daily Beast regarding the former Pfizer headquarters. Concerns in the city arose long before the support beams on the 21st and 22nd floor of the E. 42nd St. building showed signs of breakage; according to Department of Buildings records obtained by the New York Post, the structure had 311 complaints and several lawsuits from former workers. However, the Department of Buildings seems to have acted swiftly; Maggiato further stated to the Daily Beast that all work is being supervised by one of the building’s in-house engineers and a new third-party engineering firm. “No additional movement [of the steel columns] has been detected since Tuesday morning,” and many of the temporary evacuations of the nearby areas have since been lifted.
A palliative care doctor in Germany has been jailed for life after killing 15 of his patients, who were between the ages of 25 and 94. Known only as Johannes M., 41, the Berlin-based medic is thought to have killed 12 women and three men in a murderous rampage between 2021 and 2024. Described by prosecutors as having a “lust for murder,” he is thought to have used lethal sedative cocktails to kill his victims. He was also accused of, on five occasions, covering his tracks by setting fire to their homes. He came clean to the court on Monday as he was convicted, admitting he had “killed people,” adding “I despair at myself,” and only now did he grasp “the extent of the suffering” he had caused, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. He “administered an anesthetic and a muscle relaxant to his patients without their knowledge or consent,” a statement from the Berlin prosecutor’s office said. “The latter paralyzed the respiratory muscles, leading to respiratory arrest and death within minutes.” Prosecutors said he was suspected of killing over 70 people, and Presiding Judge Sylvia Busch said the crimes he has been convicted of may only have been the tip of the iceberg. Prosecutors requested a life sentence, and that measures to reduce the likelihood of early release be inserted.