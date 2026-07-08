Jelly Roll’s Ex Spotted Kissing New Man in Rapper’s Own Bar

Jelly Roll’s ex, Bunnie XO, has been spotted kissing a new man in the rapper’s own bar just weeks into their divorce. Footage shows the Dumb Blonde podcast host, 46, kissing Dylan Wolf, a 24-year-old who appears on the Netflix reality series Calabasas Confidential. The two were together on the Fourth of July, up on the roof of Goodnight Nashville—a four-story Music City spot that Jelly Roll owns—in a members-only area. Under blue light, they lean into each other, then break to watch a fireworks display, Wolf beside her with a cigarette in hand. He leaned into the moment afterward, posting his own TikTok with the podcaster and hinting she would turn up on his show soon, captioning it “Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo.” Jelly Roll filed to end the marriage on May 18, following what was described as an argument on Mother’s Day, and word reached the public in mid-June. Bunnie has since said the two remain close after nearly a decade together and that her estranged husband is dating again.