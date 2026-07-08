Entire Police Department Fired Over Evidence Room Drama
A small West Virginia town has been left without its police department after every officer was removed from duty following a dispute over an alleged break-in at the department’s evidence room. Barrackville’s police department announced Tuesday that Mayor Tom Straight and the town council had removed all members of the force from duty. Former Sgt. Hunt told 12 News he discovered the evidence room had been entered without authorization and raised concerns about missing access keys and the town’s handling of the investigation. Hunt alleged that a council member had taken police keys and said he and the department’s only other officer were fired after challenging town officials. The department clerk also resigned, leaving Barrackville with no police employees. Hunt said he told officials he would take steps to secure whistleblower protection after raising his concerns. The turmoil comes days after Chief Zachary Freeburn stepped down amid disputes over the council’s authority over the department. County deputies will now respond to calls in the town of about 1,300 residents as officials seek a resolution.