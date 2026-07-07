Argentina Defeats Egypt With Stunning Three-Goal Comeback
Argentina defeated Egypt in a 3-2 come-from-behind thriller on Tuesday in the 2026 World Cup round of 16. The 2022 champs, led by captain Lionel Messi, closed a 2-0 deficit in the final moments of the game at Atlanta Stadium. With a header from defender Cristian Romero in the 80th minute and a game-equalizer by striker Messi in the 84th minute, the 2024 Copa America champs went into stoppage time tied against Egypt. The world’s No. 1 team secured the win in stoppage time with a goal from Enzo Fernández, though the victory was marred by controversy; a VAR-affirmed foul against Argentina’s Lisandro Martínez on the far side of the field disallowed a goal by Egypt’s midfielder Mostafa Zico in the 58th minute. Though Messi missed a penalty kick in the first half, he currently leads the World Cup in goals, with his game-tying goal marking his eighth of the tournament and putting him ahead of France’s Mbappe (7 goals) and Norway’s Haaland (7 goals). France and Argentina are favored to compete in a repeat of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Finals, which Argentina won on penalties, 4-2, after a 3-3 matchup. If Argentina secures the title for the second consecutive tournament, the 2024 Copa America champs would become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962.