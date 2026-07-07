NFL Star’s Tragic Cause of Death at 24 Revealed
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died by suicide last November. The Concussion & CTE Foundation announced Tuesday that Boston University researchers diagnosed Kneeland with the degenerative brain disease following a post-mortem analysis. The second-year NFL player was 24 when he died on Nov. 5, days after scoring the first touchdown of his career in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. “Unfortunately, I was not surprised to find CTE in the brain of Mr. Kneeland, because we have found this progressive brain disease in nearly half of the athletes we’ve studied who have died before the age of 30,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center. Kneeland’s family, including his girlfriend Catalina Mancera, who gave birth to the couple’s son, Makhai, last month, said the diagnosis offered “important context” for what he may have been experiencing. “While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing,” the family said. “We share this information to help people understand what NFL and other high-contact sport athletes might be struggling with. Raising awareness is important to us. We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life. One Love.” Texas authorities previously reported Kneeland died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading state troopers on a pursuit near Dallas. Seven months after his death, Kneeland became a father when his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, gave birth to their son, Makhai, in June. Announcing the birth on Instagram, Mancera called the baby “my favorite gift from you,” while the Cowboys established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help support her and their son.