Manhattan Skyscraper Evacuated Over Collapse Fears
A Midtown Manhattan skyscraper has been evacuated after construction workers discovered structural problems that raised fears of a possible collapse. Crews cleared the 37-story building on East 42nd Street shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday after two support beams on the 21st and 22nd floors began buckling. Officials said floors 21 through 26 showed signs of stress and partial failure. The building, which previously housed pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was emptied as a precaution, with no injuries reported. Eight nearby buildings were also evacuated while emergency crews assessed the situation. The FDNY said it was responding to a “major technical rescue response,” while New York City Department of Buildings inspectors launched an investigation. A section of East 42nd Street between Second and Third Avenues has been closed to traffic and pedestrians as officials assess the building’s safety. The building is undergoing a luxury apartment conversion.