Tributes Pour in for Mr. Universe Champion Who Has Died at 57

Former Phillies closer Al Holland died on Saturday in South Carolina at 73. “The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85,” the team announced in a post shared to X. “The club and fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia.” Holland led Philadelphia to the 1983 World Series, which the team lost 4-1. The lefty closer had 25 saves that season, including Game 1 of the series, earning him the title of National League Relief Man of the Year. After a ten-season career with the Phillies and other teams, including the Yankees, Pirates, Angels, and Giants, the North Carolina A&T baseball alum retired from the MLB in 1987 and was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. The Roanoke, Virginia, native was reported to be surrounded by family when he died on July 4, and is survived by his wife, Mary, and their three children. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
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- 1Legendary MLB Closer Dies at 73‘FOREVER GRATEFUL’The Phillies paid tribute to relief pitcher Al Holland following his death on July 4.
- 2Boy, 11, Left With Horrific Injury After Alligator AttackHOLIDAY HORRORHe was released from the hospital on Friday with a life-changing injury.
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- 3Tributes Pour in as Mr. Universe Champion Dies at 57‘A ROLE MODEL’The legendary athlete, known as “Jocha” passed in Tenerife a month before his 58th birthday.
- 4Scholars Slam Jailing of Orgasm Guru Using Junk ScienceSOUR TASTETwenty religious freedom scholars warn that the OneTaste forced labor case sets a dangerous precedent.
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- 5Climber Dies After Plunging From 14,000-Foot MountainFATAL FALLThe peak has a long history of fatal accidents.
- 6Waymo Cars Stranded After Battery Issue in Heavy TrafficDRIVERLESS DISASTERMore than a dozen vehicles ground to a halt.
- 7Travis Kelce in Legal Drama Days Before WeddingTALK ABOUT TIMINGThe football superstar was dealing with a legal headache just before he got hitched.
- 8‘This Is Us’ Star Shares First Glimpse of Baby No. 2IT’S A BOYMilo Ventimiglia introduced his newborn to the world via Instagram on Monday.
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- 9‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, 49, Secretly Welcomes Fourth BabyBY GEORGE!The Perth-born star shared the surprise news in a vacation post featuring a breastfeeding photo from the French Riviera.
- 10Dramatic Video Captures Rescue After Plane Crashes in RiverCLOSE CALLThis is the second time this month that passengers have had to be rescued from New York City’s East River.
An 11-year-old boy has lost his hand to an alligator. Pennsylvania schoolboy Brodie Terry was about to release a fish back into the water at Nelson’s Fish Camp, Marion County, Florida, in late June when the gator sprang from the water and locked onto his wrist. WKMG reported that the baseball-mad boy’s father leaped into the water trying to free his boy, but not before the eight-foot gator carried out a death roll. The move aims to disorientate, drown, and dismember victims. “Brodie’s father jumped into the water on top of it and tried to pry his mouth open,” relative Andrew Raines told the station. “The gator rolled, and that’s what ultimately severed Brodie’s hand.” “This tragic accident has not only changed Brodie’s life but has also placed a tremendous burden on his family as they navigate the aftermath,” his family said in a statement after the attack. The gator was killed following the incident, and despite medics’ best efforts to save Terry’s hand, they were forced to amputate. “Brodie’s passion for fishing, baseball and football have always brought him joy, and now he faces the challenge of adapting to his new circumstances while holding onto the things he loves,” the family continued. A GoFundMe had raised almost $20,000 at the time of writing.
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Tributes Pour in for Mr. Universe Champion Who Has Died at 57
Six-time Spanish bodybuilding champion and former Mr. Universe José Antonio Hernandez Torres has died at 57, local Spanish outlet Revista el Verdano reported. The legendary athlete, known as “Jocha” passed in Tenerife a month before his 58th birthday, following a career spanning more than 40 years. The bodybuilder went on to win the Mr. Universe title in 2004. After retiring from competition, Torres opened the Jocha fitness gym in Tenerife. “One of the first Spaniards who, in the 1980s, was on a par with the world’s best, representing our country at various international events. We will always admire him,” fellow bodybuilder Jose Maria Garcia said in an online tribute. Police officer Alejandro Mena, who finished runner-up to Jocha in the 1989 Spanish championships, wrote: “Beyond the results, I will always remember him as a wonderful person, an excellent friend and a role model for all of us who love bodybuilding.” His cause of death is unknown.
Twenty of the world’s leading religious freedom experts have condemned the U.S. government for using a debunked “brainwashing” theory to imprison an “orgasm meditation” guru, PunchUp reports. Nicole Daedone, 58, founded OneTaste, the San Francisco company that ran a sexuality-focused wellness program for its paying students. Its alleged victims testified that they consented to the practices, and no physical force was alleged. Yet a Brooklyn jury convicted Daedone and former sales chief Rachel Cherwitz, 45, of forced labor conspiracy in June 2025. In March, Judge Diane Gujarati, a Donald Trump appointee, sentenced Daedone to nine years and Cherwitz to six-and-a-half years. The bipartisan scholars—among them Harvard Law’s Alan Dershowitz and the London School of Economics’ Eileen Barker—signed a memorandum through the Turin-based Center for Studies on New Religions calling the case, “a significant threat to religious liberty and democratic norms.” The memo supports an analysis by Massimo Introvigne, the Italian sociologist who founded the Turin-based Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR), and is widely regarded as the world’s foremost authority on new religious movements. “Some may not understand why new religious movement scholars regard the OneTaste case as an extremely dangerous precedent,” Introvigne told PunchUp, our sister investigations Substack. “It is not about the content of the OneTaste courses and practices. It is about an American court that reintroduced the pseudo-scientific theory of brainwashing from the back door of trafficking laws, thus putting all religions that rely on volunteer labor in potential danger.” Daedone’s appeal is now before the Second Circuit. The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Justice and the FBI for comment.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
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A climber has died after falling on Colorado’s Longs Peak, the highest mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park. According to The Coloradoan, park search-and-rescue teams responded Sunday after receiving reports of an incident on Kiener’s Route, a popular climbing route to the 14,259-foot summit. Rescuers located the climber on the mountain’s upper east face, where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or disclosed how the fall occurred. Longs Peak is a renowned destination for experienced climbers but is also notorious for rapidly changing weather and hazardous conditions. Despite being considered one of the more accessible routes to the summit, Kiener’s Route requires intermediate alpine climbing skills and typically takes one to two days to complete. The Coloradoan reports that more than 70 people have died on Longs Peak since the national park was established in 1915, including at least six fatalities in 2022.
A fleet of Waymo self-driving cars was left stranded in San Francisco after their batteries ran flat while trapped in gridlock following the city’s Fourth of July fireworks celebrations. Videos verified by NBC News showed more than a dozen inactive Waymo vehicles, many of them Jaguar I-PACE SUVs, blocking streets before being towed away. The company blamed the incident on extraordinary congestion caused by road closures, huge crowds, and traffic disruptions after the fireworks display. A Waymo spokesperson added that the company is reviewing how its vehicles can better handle similar situations. One passenger told NBC Bay Area her driverless car continued moving as someone ignited fireworks in the road, while another motorist described frustrated drivers “yelling and screaming at these Waymos because there were no drivers.” Waymo said one vehicle also caught fire after driving over fireworks. No injuries were reported.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end and newly minted Mr. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, was forced to deal with a legal issue just days prior to his grand wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The three-time Super Bowl champion, who co-owns a restaurant with teammate Patrick Mahomes, had to respond to a lawsuit filed in New York regarding the name of the restaurant he opened with Mahomes. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kelce and Mahomes, who opened 1857 Prime in Kansas City in September after combining Mahomes’ jersey number of 15 with Kelce’s number 87 to come up with the name, argued that they lack sufficient ties to New York to be sued there. Shoe company 1857 Sneakers is claiming that the Chiefs stars are violating its trademark and that, given that the pair routinely participates in national advertising campaigns, they can be sued in New York. The company, which took its name from the year Filipino sailors first arrived in the U.S., is asking that Kelce and Mahomes not be allowed to continue using 1857 Prime as the name of their restaurant.
Milo Ventimiglia and his model wife, Jarah Mariano, officially expanded their family in June with the birth of their baby boy, Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. On Monday, Mariano shared photos of the newborn’s tiny hands clasping those of his parents and sister, along with a family photo featuring the couple, their two kids, and their dog. “These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way. Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia. Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!” she wrote. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ke’ala Coral, on Jan. 23, 2025, shortly after losing their Malibu home and the new home they were building during California’s devastating Palisades wildfires. Ventimiglia and Mariano dated for one year before secretly marrying in a private ceremony in 2023. They announced they were having a second baby on Ke’ala Coral’s first birthday in an Instagram post that revealed Mariano’s baby bump.
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Australian actress Melissa George revealed on Sunday that she had given birth to a baby boy, her fourth child. The joint post with former Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Kirstie Clements shows George breastfeeding her newborn, as well as scenes from their French Riviera vacation. The Instagram caption, written by Clements, reads: “@melissageorgeofficial From the maternity ward, straight into a Parisian heatwave (with a toddler… challenging) and now to an epic road trip through Provence and the Côte d’Azur, first stop @hotelcrillonlebrave.” The Perth-born actress is best known for her roles in Home and Away, Grey’s Anatomy, Mulholland Drive and In Treatment. Her last baby announcement was two years ago, when she welcomed her third son, Lyor, at age 47. George has kept the identity of the father of her two youngest sons a secret, and it is unknown if she is in a relationship. She shares her eldest two sons, Raphaël, 12, and Solal, 11, with her ex-partner, Jean-David Blanc. The two split after a highly publicized domestic violence incident in Paris in 2016, which resulted in both being convicted of assault by a French court. George was married to Chilean furniture designer and filmmaker Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011.
Terrifying new footage shows rescuers saving eight passengers from a downed seaplane in the East River. NYPD Harbor Unit officers are seen approaching a partially capsized seaplane in a dramatic video that Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared on X on Monday. “No missing, no injuries!” one officer shouts to the rest of the rescuers as they reach the eight passengers, helping them one by one onto their boat. Officers encourage the frightened passengers as they lead them to safety, with one officer telling a woman, “You’re doing really well.” The Kodiak 100 plane went down on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m. while en route from East Hampton, with one wing completely submerged after the crash. Two of the eight passengers suffered minor injuries and received medical care. No serious injuries were reported. The plane was later towed to the docks.